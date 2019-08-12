Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 12, 2019
Upgrades
- For Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE), Barclays upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Apple Hospitality REIT showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Apple Hospitality REIT's outstanding shares is at $3.2 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.99 and a 52-week-low of $13.81. Apple Hospitality REIT closed at $15.38 at the end of the last trading period.
- Baird upgraded the stock for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ: AXGT) from Neutral to Outperform. The total market value of Axovant Gene Therapies's outstanding shares is at $146.4 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.80 and a 52-week-low of $3.81. Axovant Gene Therapies closed at $6.33 at the end of the last trading period.
- Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the stock for Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Humana had an EPS of $6.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.96. The current market cap for Humana is at $45.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $355.88 and a 52-week-low of $225.65. At the end of the last trading period, Humana closed at $297.78.
- Oppenheimer upgraded the stock for Instructure Inc (NYSE: INST) from Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Instructure showed an EPS of ($0.16), compared to ($0.24) from the year-ago quarter. Instructure's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.19 and a 52-week-low of $29.48. Instructure closed at $39.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- Argus changed the rating for New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR) from Hold to Buy. New Relic earned $0.19 in the first quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. New Relic shows a 52-week-high of $113.34 and a 52-week-low of $55.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $63.12.
- Susquehanna changed the rating for National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE: NOV) from Neutral to Positive. In the second quarter, National Oilwell Varco showed an EPS of ($0.04), compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. National Oilwell Varco shows a 52-week-high of $47.46 and a 52-week-low of $19.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.08.
- For News Corp (NASDAQ: NWSA), Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, News showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. News's market cap stands at $9.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.44 and a 52-week-low of $10.65. At the end of the last trading period, News closed at $13.70.
- For ONEOK Inc (NYSE: OKE), UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. ONEOK earned $0.75 in the second quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of ONEOK's outstanding shares is at $28.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.38 and a 52-week-low of $50.26. At the end of the last trading period, ONEOK closed at $69.06.
- UBS changed the rating for Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE: WAIR) from Sell to Neutral. In the third quarter, Wesco Aircraft Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Wesco Aircraft Hldgs is at $975.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.22 and a 52-week-low of $7.38. At the end of the last trading period, Wesco Aircraft Hldgs closed at $11.07.
- Argus upgraded the stock for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Zimmer Biomet Holdings had an EPS of $1.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.92. The total market value of Zimmer Biomet Holdings's outstanding shares is at $27.6 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $139.71 and a 52-week-low of $96.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings closed at $138.32 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- William Blair changed the rating for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) from Outperform to Market Perform. bluebird bio earned ($3.55) in the second quarter, compared to ($2.91) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of bluebird bio's outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $176.55 and a 52-week-low of $87.49. bluebird bio closed at $125.23 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Cambrex Corp (NYSE: CBM), Craig-Hallum downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Cambrex showed an EPS of No EPS Value , compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Cambrex is at $88.0 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.42 and a 52-week-low of $33.80. Cambrex closed at $59.99 at the end of the last trading period.
- KeyBanc downgraded the stock for Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: CRZO) from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the second quarter, Carrizo Oil & Gas had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.67 and a 52-week-low of $7.92. At the end of the last trading period, Carrizo Oil & Gas closed at $10.02.
- Raymond James changed the rating for GTT Communications Inc (NYSE: GTT) from Outperform to Market Perform. GTT Communications earned ($0.59) in the second quarter, compared to ($2.83) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of GTT Communications's outstanding shares is at $389.5 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.20 and a 52-week-low of $4.90. GTT Communications closed at $6.72 at the end of the last trading period.
- DA Davidson downgraded the stock for Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ: HAFC) from Buy to Neutral. Hanmi Financial earned $0.48 in the first quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Hanmi Financial is at $620.1 million. Hanmi Financial shows a 52-week-high of $26.93 and a 52-week-low of $17.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.86.
- Roth Capital changed the rating for Hudson Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HDSN) from Buy to Neutral. Hudson Technologies earned ($0.09) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.02) in the year-ago quarter. Hudson Technologies's market cap stands at $23.4 million. Hudson Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $2.25 and a 52-week-low of $0.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.55.
- For Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: IOTS), Northland downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Adesto Technologies had an EPS of ($0.03), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.08). The total market value of Adesto Technologies's outstanding shares is at $82.8 million. Adesto Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $10.56 and a 52-week-low of $3.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.88.
- For Lilis Energy Inc (AMEX: LLEX), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Lilis Energy's EPS was ($0.09). The current market cap for Lilis Energy is at $26.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.69 and a 52-week-low of $0.28. At the end of the last trading period, Lilis Energy closed at $0.32.
- For Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. In the second quarter, Livent earned $0.12. The total market value of Livent's outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion. Livent shows a 52-week-high of $19.90 and a 52-week-low of $5.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.57.
- H.C. Wainwright changed the rating for Melinta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLNT) from Buy to Neutral. Melinta Therapeutics earned ($3.07) in the second quarter, compared to ($1.38) in the year-ago quarter. Melinta Therapeutics's market cap stands at $45.3 million. Melinta Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $25.75 and a 52-week-low of $1.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.85.
- Baird downgraded the stock for Manitowoc Co Inc (NYSE: MTW) from Outperform to Neutral. Manitowoc Co earned $0.94 in the second quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Manitowoc Co is at $567.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.88 and a 52-week-low of $13.22. At the end of the last trading period, Manitowoc Co closed at $16.98.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, NetEase had an EPS of $4.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.15. The total market value of NetEase's outstanding shares is at $18.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $289.69 and a 52-week-low of $184.60. At the end of the last trading period, NetEase closed at $242.90.
- For OceanFirst Financial Corp (NASDAQ: OCFC), DA Davidson downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. OceanFirst Financial earned $0.51 in the second quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for OceanFirst Financial is at $345.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.71 and a 52-week-low of $21.30. At the end of the last trading period, OceanFirst Financial closed at $22.52.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock for Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) from Outperform to In-Line. For the second quarter, Occidental Petroleum had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.10. The current market cap for Occidental Petroleum is at $45.6 billion. Occidental Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of $83.35 and a 52-week-low of $44.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.12.
- Oppenheimer changed the rating for Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE: SCM) from Outperform to Perform. In the second quarter, Stellus Capital Inv showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Stellus Capital Inv's outstanding shares is at $265.0 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.30 and a 52-week-low of $11.65. Stellus Capital Inv closed at $13.89 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ: WMGI) from Outperform to Market Perform. Wright Medical Group earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.03) in the year-ago quarter. Wright Medical Group's market cap stands at $866.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.86 and a 52-week-low of $20.82. At the end of the last trading period, Wright Medical Group closed at $21.58.
Initiations
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for AssetMark Financial Hldgs is set at $29.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.61 and a 52-week-low of $24.56. AssetMark Financial Hldgs closed at $26.30 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a rating of Outperform, Raymond James initiated coverage on AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMK). The price target is set at $31.00 for AssetMark Financial Hldgs. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.61 and a 52-week-low of $24.56. At the end of the last trading period, AssetMark Financial Hldgs closed at $26.30.
- With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMK). The price target is set at $31.00 for AssetMark Financial Hldgs. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.61 and a 52-week-low of $24.56. At the end of the last trading period, AssetMark Financial Hldgs closed at $26.30.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on DTE Energy Co (NYSE: DTE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for DTE Energy is set at $131.00. In the second quarter, DTE Energy showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $1.36 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for DTE Energy is at $18.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $132.09 and a 52-week-low of $106.41. At the end of the last trading period, DTE Energy closed at $129.33.
- With a rating of Buy, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC). The price target is set at $19.00 for Fulcrum Therapeutics. Fulcrum Therapeutics's market cap stands at $290.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.94 and a 52-week-low of $11.25. At the end of the last trading period, Fulcrum Therapeutics closed at $11.62.
- With a rating of Overweight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC). The price target is set at $29.00 for Fulcrum Therapeutics. The total market value of Fulcrum Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $290.5 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.94 and a 52-week-low of $11.25. Fulcrum Therapeutics closed at $11.62 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) with an Overweight rating. Genmab earned $0.18 in the first quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. Genmab's market cap stands at $11.9 billion. Genmab has a 52-week-high of $19.05 and a 52-week-low of $12.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.94.
- For Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB), Guggenheim initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the first quarter, Genmab showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Genmab's outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.05 and a 52-week-low of $12.10. Genmab closed at $18.94 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB). The price target is set at $23.00 for Genmab. For the first quarter, Genmab had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The total market value of Genmab's outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion. Genmab shows a 52-week-high of $19.05 and a 52-week-low of $12.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.94.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: ITCI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Intra-Cellular Therapies is set at $16.00. Intra-Cellular Therapies earned ($0.68) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.68) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Intra-Cellular Therapies's outstanding shares is at $536.5 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.62 and a 52-week-low of $7.41. Intra-Cellular Therapies closed at $9.23 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRM), Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The current market cap for Mirum Pharmaceuticals is at $305.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.46 and a 52-week-low of $12.05. At the end of the last trading period, Mirum Pharmaceuticals closed at $14.77.
- With a rating of Outperform, Raymond James initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRM). The price target is set at $28.00 for Mirum Pharmaceuticals. The current market cap for Mirum Pharmaceuticals is at $305.8 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $15.46 and a 52-week-low of $12.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.77.
- With a rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRM). The price target is set at $21.00 for Mirum Pharmaceuticals. Mirum Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $305.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.46 and a 52-week-low of $12.05. At the end of the last trading period, Mirum Pharmaceuticals closed at $14.77.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital Corp (NYSE: ORCC) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Owl Rock Capital is set at $16.00. Owl Rock Capital's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.45 and a 52-week-low of $15.02. Owl Rock Capital closed at $15.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital Corp (NYSE: ORCC). The price target is set at $17.00 for Owl Rock Capital. The current market cap for Owl Rock Capital is at $6.0 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.45 and a 52-week-low of $15.02. Owl Rock Capital closed at $15.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Owl Rock Capital Corp (NYSE: ORCC), Wells Fargo initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. The current market cap for Owl Rock Capital is at $6.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.45 and a 52-week-low of $15.02. At the end of the last trading period, Owl Rock Capital closed at $15.90.
- With a rating of Neutral, Bank of America initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital Corp (NYSE: ORCC). The price target is set at $16.00 for Owl Rock Capital. The total market value of Owl Rock Capital's outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week-high of $16.45 and a 52-week-low of $15.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.90.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital Corp (NYSE: ORCC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Owl Rock Capital is set at $17.00. The current market cap for Owl Rock Capital is at $6.0 billion. Owl Rock Capital has a 52-week-high of $16.45 and a 52-week-low of $15.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.90.
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital Corp (NYSE: ORCC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Owl Rock Capital is set at $17.00. The current market cap for Owl Rock Capital is at $6.0 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.45 and a 52-week-low of $15.02. Owl Rock Capital closed at $15.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital Corp (NYSE: ORCC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Owl Rock Capital is set at $17.00. Owl Rock Capital's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.45 and a 52-week-low of $15.02. At the end of the last trading period, Owl Rock Capital closed at $15.90.
- With a rating of Overweight, Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR). The price target is set at $33.00 for Phreesia. Phreesia shows a 52-week-high of $28.99 and a 52-week-low of $23.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.25.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR) with an Outperform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.99 and a 52-week-low of $23.00. At the end of the last trading period, Phreesia closed at $28.25.
- With a rating of Buy, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Vicor Corp (NASDAQ: VICR). The price target is set at $43.00 for Vicor. Vicor earned $0.06 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Vicor's outstanding shares is at $343.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.50 and a 52-week-low of $26.50. At the end of the last trading period, Vicor closed at $28.97.
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.