Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2019
Upgrades
- According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Apartment Investment & Management Co (NYSE: AIV) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Apartment Inv & Mgmt earned $0.60 in the second quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Apartment Inv & Mgmt is at $7.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.49 and a 52-week-low of $43.03. At the end of the last trading period, Apartment Inv & Mgmt closed at $48.79.
- For Brunello Cucinelli SpA (OTC: BCUCF), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Buy. The current market cap for Brunello Cucinelli is at $1.1 billion. The current stock performance of Brunello Cucinelli shows a 52-week-high of $44.03 and a 52-week-low of $30.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.30.
- For Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ: CHMG), Janney Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. In the second quarter, Chemung Financial showed an EPS of $1.02, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Chemung Financial's outstanding shares is at $209.5 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.00 and a 52-week-low of $36.87. Chemung Financial closed at $42.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Bernstein, the prior rating for Cigna Corp (NYSE: CI) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Cigna had an EPS of $4.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.89. Cigna's market cap stands at $59.7 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $226.60 and a 52-week-low of $141.95. Cigna closed at $159.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for BanColombia SA (NYSE: CIB) from Underperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, BanColombia had an EPS of $1.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. The total market value of BanColombia's outstanding shares is at $11.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.40 and a 52-week-low of $35.52. At the end of the last trading period, BanColombia closed at $46.39.
- For BanColombia SA (NYSE: CIB), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Overweight. In the first quarter, BanColombia showed an EPS of $1.09, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for BanColombia is at $11.5 billion. The current stock performance of BanColombia shows a 52-week-high of $55.40 and a 52-week-low of $35.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.39.
- For Ducommun Inc (NYSE: DCO), Noble Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to the current rating Outperform. Ducommun earned $0.66 in the second quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. Ducommun's market cap stands at $482.4 million. The current stock performance of Ducommun shows a 52-week-high of $52.04 and a 52-week-low of $31.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.33.
- For EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to the current rating Outperform. EverQuote earned ($0.08) in the second quarter, compared to ($3.10) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of EverQuote's outstanding shares is at $368.4 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.20 and a 52-week-low of $4.05. EverQuote closed at $13.20 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Ford Motor had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. Ford Motor's market cap stands at $37.1 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.56 and a 52-week-low of $7.41. Ford Motor closed at $9.23 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: ISBC), Janney Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. In the second quarter, Investors Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. Investors Bancorp's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.12 and a 52-week-low of $9.94. At the end of the last trading period, Investors Bancorp closed at $11.02.
- For Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE: NOC), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to the current rating Overweight. In the second quarter, Northrop Grumman showed an EPS of $5.06, compared to $3.93 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Northrop Grumman's outstanding shares is at $51.9 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $358.96 and a 52-week-low of $223.63. Northrop Grumman closed at $342.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to MKM Partners, the prior rating for NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, NeoPhotonics had an EPS of ($0.03), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.14). NeoPhotonics's market cap stands at $208.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.48 and a 52-week-low of $3.26. At the end of the last trading period, NeoPhotonics closed at $4.32.
- For Insulet Corp (NASDAQ: PODD), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Overweight. Insulet earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.03) in the year-ago quarter. Insulet's market cap stands at $6.1 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $126.71 and a 52-week-low of $70.80. Insulet closed at $117.93 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Arch Coal Inc (NYSE: ARCH) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Arch Coal had an EPS of $3.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.26. Arch Coal's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.92 and a 52-week-low of $75.25. At the end of the last trading period, Arch Coal closed at $77.19.
- Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for BHP Group PLC (NYSE: BBL) from Buy to Hold. BHP Gr's market cap stands at $118.9 billion. The current stock performance of BHP Gr shows a 52-week-high of $51.87 and a 52-week-low of $38.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.57.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE: BTU) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Peabody Energy showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. Peabody Energy's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The current stock performance of Peabody Energy shows a 52-week-high of $44.71 and a 52-week-low of $17.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.05.
- According to UBS, the prior rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Anheuser-Busch InBev earned $1.16 in the second quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Anheuser-Busch InBev's outstanding shares is at $203.4 billion. The current stock performance of Anheuser-Busch InBev shows a 52-week-high of $102.70 and a 52-week-low of $64.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $98.19.
- DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating for Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Cars.com showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cars.com's outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The current stock performance of Cars.com shows a 52-week-high of $29.54 and a 52-week-low of $10.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.82.
- For Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS), Barrington Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Market Perform. For the second quarter, Cars.com had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. Cars.com's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.54 and a 52-week-low of $10.30. Cars.com closed at $11.82 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Argus, the prior rating for The Chemours Co (NYSE: CC) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Chemours had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.71. The current stock performance of Chemours shows a 52-week-high of $48.30 and a 52-week-low of $13.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.78.
- For CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. In the second quarter, CONSOL Coal Resources showed an EPS of No EPS Value , compared to $0.69 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of CONSOL Coal Resources's outstanding shares is at $444.6 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.12 and a 52-week-low of $14.58. CONSOL Coal Resources closed at $15.41 at the end of the last trading period.
- Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating for Clarus Corp (NASDAQ: CLAR) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Clarus had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current market cap for Clarus is at $418.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.10 and a 52-week-low of $8.74. At the end of the last trading period, Clarus closed at $13.37.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE: CXO) was changed from Overweight to Underweight. For the second quarter, Concho Resources had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $160.81 and a 52-week-low of $69.65. Concho Resources closed at $70.23 at the end of the last trading period.
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for FBL Financial Group Inc (NYSE: FFG) from Market Perform to Underperform. For the second quarter, FBL Financial Group had an EPS of $1.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. The current stock performance of FBL Financial Group shows a 52-week-high of $84.53 and a 52-week-low of $58.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.48.
- Noble Capital downgraded the previous rating for Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI) from Outperform to Market Perform. Gannett earned $0.21 in the second quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Gannett's outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.99 and a 52-week-low of $7.41. Gannett closed at $11.04 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE: HCC), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. Warrior Met Coal earned $2.16 in the second quarter, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Warrior Met Coal's outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The current stock performance of Warrior Met Coal shows a 52-week-high of $33.49 and a 52-week-low of $20.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.48.
- According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Leaf Group Ltd (NYSE: LEAF) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Leaf Group showed an EPS of ($0.26), compared to ($0.23) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Leaf Group is at $156.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.43 and a 52-week-low of $5.65. At the end of the last trading period, Leaf Group closed at $5.68.
- Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METC) from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Ramaco Resources showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Ramaco Resources is at $174.3 million. The current stock performance of Ramaco Resources shows a 52-week-high of $8.94 and a 52-week-low of $4.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.05.
- According to Buckingham Research, the prior rating for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE: NVT) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Interestingly, in the second quarter, nVent Electric's EPS was $0.44. nVent Electric's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.84 and a 52-week-low of $19.71. At the end of the last trading period, nVent Electric closed at $20.79.
- For Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD), 86 Research downgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Sell. Pinduoduo earned ($0.20) in the first quarter. Pinduoduo's market cap stands at $26.3 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.99 and a 52-week-low of $16.53. Pinduoduo closed at $22.17 at the end of the last trading period.
- Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE: RIO) from Buy to Hold. The total market value of Rio Tinto's outstanding shares is at $52.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.02 and a 52-week-low of $44.62. At the end of the last trading period, Rio Tinto closed at $52.14.
- Compass Point downgraded the previous rating for RE/MAX Holdings Inc (NYSE: RMAX) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, RE/MAX Hldgs had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The current market cap for RE/MAX Hldgs is at $513.4 million. The current stock performance of RE/MAX Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $50.90 and a 52-week-low of $25.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.24.
- CLSA downgraded the previous rating for Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) from Buy to Outperform. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Sea's EPS was ($0.81). The total market value of Sea's outstanding shares is at $15.7 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.52. Sea closed at $34.02 at the end of the last trading period.
- Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating for S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) from Overweight to Neutral. S&P Global earned $2.43 in the second quarter, compared to $2.17 in the year-ago quarter. S&P Global's market cap stands at $12.5 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $262.83 and a 52-week-low of $156.68. S&P Global closed at $244.18 at the end of the last trading period.
- Sidoti & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Trex Co Inc (NYSE: TREX) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Trex Co had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. The total market value of Trex Co's outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. The current stock performance of Trex Co shows a 52-week-high of $90.74 and a 52-week-low of $50.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $79.68.
Initiations
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Arvinas is set at $42.00. Arvinas earned ($0.55) in the second quarter. Arvinas's market cap stands at $852.5 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.25 and a 52-week-low of $10.19. Arvinas closed at $22.75 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a rating of Neutral, UBS initiated coverage on EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: EQM). The price target is set at $36.00 for EQM Midstream Partners. For the second quarter, EQM Midstream Partners had an EPS of $1.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.09. EQM Midstream Partners's market cap stands at $7.7 billion. The current stock performance of EQM Midstream Partners shows a 52-week-high of $58.00 and a 52-week-low of $34.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.96.
- UBS initiated coverage on Equitrans Midstream Corp (NYSE: ETRN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Equitrans Midstream is set at $15.00. Equitrans Midstream earned $0.58 in the second quarter. Equitrans Midstream's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. The current stock performance of Equitrans Midstream shows a 52-week-high of $23.47 and a 52-week-low of $15.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.35.
- Nomura initiated coverage on FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) with a Buy rating. The price target for FireEye is set at $16.00. For the second quarter, FireEye had an EPS of ($0.01), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The current market cap for FireEye is at $2.9 billion. The current stock performance of FireEye shows a 52-week-high of $20.61 and a 52-week-low of $13.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.29.
- Maxim Group initiated coverage on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HJLI) with a Buy rating. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Hancock Jaffe's EPS was ($0.13). Hancock Jaffe's market cap stands at $16.4 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.45 and a 52-week-low of $0.87. Hancock Jaffe closed at $1.13 at the end of the last trading period.
- For HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: HONE), Janney Capital initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. For the second quarter, HarborOne Bancorp had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The current market cap for HarborOne Bancorp is at $615.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.95 and a 52-week-low of $14.90. At the end of the last trading period, HarborOne Bancorp closed at $18.75.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for L3Harris Technologies is set at $259.00. In the fourth quarter, L3Harris Technologies earned $2.44. The current stock performance of L3Harris Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $211.81 and a 52-week-low of $123.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $201.39.
- With a rating of Buy, Benchmark initiated coverage on One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OSS). The price target is set at $3.50 for One Stop Systems. In the first quarter, One Stop Systems showed an EPS of ($0.03), compared to ($0.08) from the year-ago quarter. One Stop Systems's market cap stands at $24.6 million. The current stock performance of One Stop Systems shows a 52-week-high of $4.35 and a 52-week-low of $1.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.69.
