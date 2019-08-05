Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2019 10:29am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For Builders FirstSource Inc (NASDAQ: BLDR), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to the current rating In-Line. Builders FirstSource earned $0.63 in the second quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Builders FirstSource is at $1.5 billion. The current stock performance of Builders FirstSource shows a 52-week-high of $18.91 and a 52-week-low of $10.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.87.
  • For CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF), Bank of America upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to the current rating Neutral. In the second quarter, CF Industries Holdings showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. CF Industries Holdings's market cap stands at $9.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.51 and a 52-week-low of $38.90. At the end of the last trading period, CF Industries Holdings closed at $52.69.
  • For Circor International Inc (NYSE: CIR), Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Buy. In the second quarter, Circor International showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Circor International's outstanding shares is at $774.6 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.70 and a 52-week-low of $19.73. Circor International closed at $37.74 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE: FHN) was changed from Sell to Buy. First Horizon National earned $0.42 in the second quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of First Horizon National's outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.01 and a 52-week-low of $12.30. At the end of the last trading period, First Horizon National closed at $15.89.
  • According to Ladenburg Thalmann, the prior rating for OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ: OFS) was changed from Neutral to Buy. OFS Capital earned $0.36 in the second quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of OFS Capital's outstanding shares is at $146.7 million. The current stock performance of OFS Capital shows a 52-week-high of $12.81 and a 52-week-low of $9.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.19.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI) was changed from Sell to Neutral. Owens-Illinois earned $0.69 in the second quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. Owens-Illinois's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.78 and a 52-week-low of $12.35. Owens-Illinois closed at $12.35 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) from Sell to Neutral. For the second quarter, PBF Energy had an EPS of $0.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.38. The current market cap for PBF Energy is at $3.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.91 and a 52-week-low of $23.67. At the end of the last trading period, PBF Energy closed at $24.51.
  • Societe Generale upgraded the previous rating for Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Ferrari had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. The current market cap for Ferrari is at $40.2 billion. The current stock performance of Ferrari shows a 52-week-high of $170.54 and a 52-week-low of $93.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $159.45.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Telephone and Data Systems Inc (NYSE: TDS) from Underweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Telephone and Data showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. Telephone and Data's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. The current stock performance of Telephone and Data shows a 52-week-high of $37.29 and a 52-week-low of $25.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.42.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) from Hold to Buy. Target earned $1.53 in the first quarter, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter. Target's market cap stands at $42.3 billion. The current stock performance of Target shows a 52-week-high of $90.39 and a 52-week-low of $60.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $81.52.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for United States Cellular Corp (NYSE: USM) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. United States Cellular earned $0.35 in the second quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of United States Cellular's outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.74 and a 52-week-low of $34.16. United States Cellular closed at $38.14 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades

  • Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Ball Corp (NYSE: BLL) from Outperform to Market Perform. Ball earned $0.64 in the second quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. Ball's market cap stands at $6.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.28 and a 52-week-low of $38.00. At the end of the last trading period, Ball closed at $74.76.
  • Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating for Cabot Corp (NYSE: CBT) from Buy to Hold. Cabot earned No EPS Value in the third quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Cabot is at $2.4 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $67.80 and a 52-week-low of $39.57. Cabot closed at $41.40 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For CDW Corp (NASDAQ: CDW), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Underweight. In the second quarter, CDW showed an EPS of $1.60, compared to $1.38 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of CDW's outstanding shares is at $17.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.82 and a 52-week-low of $74.32. At the end of the last trading period, CDW closed at $116.34.
  • UBS downgraded the previous rating for Comerica Inc (NYSE: CMA) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Comerica showed an EPS of $1.94, compared to $1.90 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $100.64 and a 52-week-low of $63.69. Comerica closed at $67.89 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) was changed from Buy to Hold. Dollar Tree earned $1.14 in the first quarter, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Dollar Tree's outstanding shares is at $23.2 billion. The current stock performance of Dollar Tree shows a 52-week-high of $113.38 and a 52-week-low of $78.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $96.87.
  • According to Ladenburg Thalmann, the prior rating for Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ: FDUS) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Fidus Inv showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fidus Inv shows a 52-week-high of $16.50 and a 52-week-low of $11.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.23.
  • According to Gordon Haskett, the prior rating for Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) was changed from Buy to Hold. Fortive earned $0.90 in the second quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Fortive is at $24.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.48 and a 52-week-low of $62.89. At the end of the last trading period, Fortive closed at $73.64.
  • Piper Jaffray downgraded the previous rating for GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC) from Overweight to Neutral. GlycoMimetics earned ($0.37) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.26) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of GlycoMimetics's outstanding shares is at $399.4 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.07 and a 52-week-low of $8.29. GlycoMimetics closed at $9.13 at the end of the last trading period.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the previous rating for GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC) from Buy to Hold. GlycoMimetics earned ($0.37) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.26) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of GlycoMimetics's outstanding shares is at $399.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.07 and a 52-week-low of $8.29. At the end of the last trading period, GlycoMimetics closed at $9.13.
  • For GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. For the second quarter, GlycoMimetics had an EPS of ($0.37), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.26). The total market value of GlycoMimetics's outstanding shares is at $399.4 million. The current stock performance of GlycoMimetics shows a 52-week-high of $17.07 and a 52-week-low of $8.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.13.
  • Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE: JCAP) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Jernigan Capital showed an EPS of $0.65, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Jernigan Capital's outstanding shares is at $122.8 million. The current stock performance of Jernigan Capital shows a 52-week-high of $22.20 and a 52-week-low of $18.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.60.
  • RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ: MERC) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the second quarter, Mercer International had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The total market value of Mercer International's outstanding shares is at $646.9 million. The current stock performance of Mercer International shows a 52-week-high of $19.14 and a 52-week-low of $9.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.33.
  • For Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE: OEC), Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. For the second quarter, Orion Engineered Carbons had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. The total market value of Orion Engineered Carbons's outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.55 and a 52-week-low of $15.18. At the end of the last trading period, Orion Engineered Carbons closed at $15.44.
  • For Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU), Citi downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. In the second quarter, Prudential Financial showed an EPS of $3.14, compared to $3.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $106.64 and a 52-week-low of $75.61. Prudential Financial closed at $88.49 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE: SJI), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Neutral. South Jersey Indus earned $1.09 in the first quarter, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. South Jersey Indus's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.72 and a 52-week-low of $26.06. South Jersey Indus closed at $33.86 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: TCBI) was changed from Neutral to Sell. For the second quarter, Texas Capital Bancshares had an EPS of $1.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.38. Texas Capital Bancshares's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $94.95 and a 52-week-low of $47.86. Texas Capital Bancshares closed at $58.59 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TTMI), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Neutral. In the second quarter, TTM Technologies showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. TTM Technologies's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.91 and a 52-week-low of $8.49. TTM Technologies closed at $11.66 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB), Bernstein downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Market Perform. Williams Companies earned $0.26 in the second quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. Williams Companies's market cap stands at $22.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.22 and a 52-week-low of $20.36. At the end of the last trading period, Williams Companies closed at $25.01.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the previous rating for WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE: WOW) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, WideOpenWest had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The total market value of WideOpenWest's outstanding shares is at $629.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.91 and a 52-week-low of $6.40. At the end of the last trading period, WideOpenWest closed at $7.33.
  • For XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO), Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. For the second quarter, XPO Logistics had an EPS of $1.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. XPO Logistics's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $116.27 and a 52-week-low of $41.05. XPO Logistics closed at $71.90 at the end of the last trading period.

 

Initiations

  • Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE: APO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Apollo Global Mgmt is set at $45.00. In the second quarter, Apollo Global Mgmt showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Apollo Global Mgmt's outstanding shares is at $12.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.49 and a 52-week-low of $22.63. At the end of the last trading period, Apollo Global Mgmt closed at $31.52.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Ares Management Corp (NYSE: ARES). The price target is set at $33.00 for Ares Management. Ares Management earned $0.32 in the second quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Ares Management is at $4.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.53 and a 52-week-low of $16.18. At the end of the last trading period, Ares Management closed at $28.72.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Alphatec Holdings is set at $7.00. For the second quarter, Alphatec Holdings had an EPS of ($0.26), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.21). The total market value of Alphatec Holdings's outstanding shares is at $227.3 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.46 and a 52-week-low of $1.18. Alphatec Holdings closed at $4.80 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA). The price target is set at $216.00 for Alibaba Group Holding. Alibaba Group Holding earned $1.28 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. Alibaba Group Holding's market cap stands at $431.2 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $195.72 and a 52-week-low of $129.77. Alibaba Group Holding closed at $160.96 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) with a Buy rating. The price target for Baidu is set at $132.00. Baidu earned $0.41 in the first quarter, compared to $2.60 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Baidu's outstanding shares is at $38.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $237.50 and a 52-week-low of $106.80. At the end of the last trading period, Baidu closed at $107.76.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ: BILI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bilibili is set at $17.90. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Bilibili's EPS was ($0.06). The current market cap for Bilibili is at $4.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.09. At the end of the last trading period, Bilibili closed at $14.72.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX). The price target is set at $56.00 for Blackstone Group. For the second quarter, Blackstone Group had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. The total market value of Blackstone Group's outstanding shares is at $56.0 billion. The current stock performance of Blackstone Group shows a 52-week-high of $49.81 and a 52-week-low of $26.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.67.
  • With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Baozun Inc (NASDAQ: BZUN). The price target is set at $59.20 for Baozun. Baozun earned $0.13 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Baozun's outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The current stock performance of Baozun shows a 52-week-high of $58.66 and a 52-week-low of $27.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.36.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ: CG) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Carlyle Group is set at $25.00. In the second quarter, Carlyle Group earned $1.23. The total market value of Carlyle Group's outstanding shares is at $7.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.99 and a 52-week-low of $15.09. At the end of the last trading period, Carlyle Group closed at $22.95.
  • With a rating of Underperform, Jefferies initiated coverage on Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE: CMCM). The price target is set at $2.90 for Cheetah Mobile. For the first quarter, Cheetah Mobile had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The total market value of Cheetah Mobile's outstanding shares is at $435.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.35 and a 52-week-low of $3.11. At the end of the last trading period, Cheetah Mobile closed at $3.13.
  • With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Ctrip.com International Ltd (NASDAQ: CTRP). The price target is set at $47.50 for Ctrip.com International. For the first quarter, Ctrip.com International had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The current stock performance of Ctrip.com International shows a 52-week-high of $46.50 and a 52-week-low of $25.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.44.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Changyou.com Ltd (NASDAQ: CYOU) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Changyou.com is set at $6.90. In the second quarter, Changyou.com showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Changyou.com's outstanding shares is at $420.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.27 and a 52-week-low of $7.50. At the end of the last trading period, Changyou.com closed at $7.53.
  • With a rating of Neutral, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE: FLO). The price target is set at $24.00 for Flowers Foods. In the first quarter, Flowers Foods showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. Flowers Foods's market cap stands at $5.0 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.09 and a 52-week-low of $17.78. Flowers Foods closed at $23.96 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on HUYA Inc (NYSE: HUYA) with a Buy rating. The price target for HUYA is set at $26.80. HUYA earned $0.09 in the first quarter. The total market value of HUYA's outstanding shares is at $4.5 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.34 and a 52-week-low of $14.44. HUYA closed at $21.02 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on iQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) with a Buy rating. The price target for iQIYI is set at $21.80. Interestingly, in the first quarter, iQIYI's EPS was ($0.35). The total market value of iQIYI's outstanding shares is at $12.9 billion. The current stock performance of iQIYI shows a 52-week-high of $32.46 and a 52-week-low of $14.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.46.
  • With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD). The price target is set at $36.50 for JD.com. JD.com earned $0.33 in the first quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. JD.com's market cap stands at $47.9 billion. The current stock performance of JD.com shows a 52-week-high of $36.80 and a 52-week-low of $19.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.01.
  • With a rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc (NYSE: KKR). The price target is set at $29.00 for KKR & Co. In the second quarter, KKR & Co showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of KKR & Co's outstanding shares is at $21.6 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.73 and a 52-week-low of $18.30. KKR & Co closed at $25.13 at the end of the last trading period.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on MediWound Ltd (NASDAQ: MDWD) with a Buy rating. The price target for MediWound is set at $5.50. MediWound earned ($0.15) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.17) in the year-ago quarter. MediWound's market cap stands at $70.3 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.75 and a 52-week-low of $2.55. MediWound closed at $2.59 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Momo Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Momo is set at $40.40. For the first quarter, Momo had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. The total market value of Momo's outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.38 and a 52-week-low of $22.85. Momo closed at $31.01 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES). The price target is set at $274.60 for NetEase. In the first quarter, NetEase showed an EPS of $3.48, compared to $1.61 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of NetEase's outstanding shares is at $28.7 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $289.69 and a 52-week-low of $184.60. NetEase closed at $219.70 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD). The price target is set at $26.90 for Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo earned ($0.20) in the first quarter. The current market cap for Pinduoduo is at $26.3 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.99 and a 52-week-low of $16.53. Pinduoduo closed at $22.99 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Secoo Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: SECO). The price target is set at $9.50 for Secoo Holding. Secoo Holding earned $0.05 in the first quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Secoo Holding is at $376.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.48 and a 52-week-low of $6.65. At the end of the last trading period, Secoo Holding closed at $7.33.
  • For SINA Corp (NASDAQ: SINA), Jefferies initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. For the first quarter, SINA had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. SINA's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.05 and a 52-week-low of $36.57. At the end of the last trading period, SINA closed at $37.30.
  • With a rating of Hold, Jefferies initiated coverage on Sogou Inc (NYSE: SOGO). The price target is set at $3.90 for Sogou. Sogou earned $0.07 in the second quarter. The total market value of Sogou's outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.49 and a 52-week-low of $3.73. At the end of the last trading period, Sogou closed at $3.87.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) with a Buy rating. Tencent Holdings earned $0.32 in the first quarter. Tencent Holdings's market cap stands at $451.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.24 and a 52-week-low of $31.54. At the end of the last trading period, Tencent Holdings closed at $44.89.
  • With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME). The price target is set at $16.90 for Tencent Music. Tencent Music earned $0.11 in the first quarter. Tencent Music's market cap stands at $22.8 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.81. Tencent Music closed at $14.12 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a rating of Hold, Jefferies initiated coverage on Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS). The price target is set at $8.50 for Vipshop Holdings. For the first quarter, Vipshop Holdings had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. Vipshop Holdings's market cap stands at $8.3 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.53 and a 52-week-low of $4.30. Vipshop Holdings closed at $7.20 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a rating of Hold, Jefferies initiated coverage on Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB). The price target is set at $43.60 for Weibo. Weibo earned $0.56 in the first quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Weibo is at $8.3 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.00 and a 52-week-low of $36.41. Weibo closed at $37.76 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on 58.com Inc (NYSE: WUBA). The price target is set at $66.40 for 58.com. For the first quarter, 58.com had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The current market cap for 58.com is at $8.2 billion. The current stock performance of 58.com shows a 52-week-high of $77.60 and a 52-week-low of $50.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.80.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on YY Inc (NASDAQ: YY) with a Buy rating. The price target for YY is set at $76.10. YY earned $1.38 in the first quarter, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for YY is at $4.8 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $92.44 and a 52-week-low of $55.55. YY closed at $60.44 at the end of the last trading period.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

