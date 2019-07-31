Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 31, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2019 10:02am   Comments
Upgrades

  • According to Argus, the prior rating for American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE: ACC) was changed from Hold to Buy. American Campus earned $0.56 in the second quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for American Campus is at $6.4 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.33 and a 52-week-low of $38.40. At the end of the last trading period, American Campus closed at $46.66.
  • Compass Point upgraded the previous rating for Axos Financial Inc (NYSE: AX) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Axos Financial showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. Axos Financial's market cap stands at $1.6 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.16 and a 52-week-low of $23.87. Axos Financial closed at $27.72 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for BP PLC (NYSE: BP) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, BP showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. BP's market cap stands at $135.1 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.16 and a 52-week-low of $36.28. At the end of the last trading period, BP closed at $40.00.
  • For Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE: BYD), Telsey Advisory Group upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to the current rating Outperform. Boyd Gaming earned $0.46 in the second quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Boyd Gaming is at $3.1 B. The current stock performance of Boyd Gaming shows a 52-week-high of $37.67 and a 52-week-low of $18.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.94.
  • For Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP), Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Buy. Crestwood Equity Partners earned ($0.13) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.23) in the year-ago quarter. Crestwood Equity Partners's market cap stands at $2.6 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.55 and a 52-week-low of $26.55. Crestwood Equity Partners closed at $36.74 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Electronic Arts showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Electronic Arts is at $26.2 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $134.00 and a 52-week-low of $73.91. Electronic Arts closed at $88.57 at the end of the last trading period.
  • H.C. Wainwright upgraded the previous rating for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Enphase Energy had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current market cap for Enphase Energy is at $2.6 B. The current stock performance of Enphase Energy shows a 52-week-high of $21.70 and a 52-week-low of $3.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.65.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Enphase Energy showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Enphase Energy is at $2.6 B. The current stock performance of Enphase Energy shows a 52-week-high of $21.70 and a 52-week-low of $3.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.65.
  • According to Argus, the prior rating for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Expedia Group showed an EPS of $1.77, compared to $1.45 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Expedia Group is at $19.8 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $144.00 and a 52-week-low of $108.11. Expedia Group closed at $135.25 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Fiserv had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The total market value of Fiserv's outstanding shares is at $70.6 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.02 and a 52-week-low of $68.45. At the end of the last trading period, Fiserv closed at $103.91.
  • UBS upgraded the previous rating for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) from Neutral to Buy. Galapagos earned ($0.96) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.50) in the year-ago quarter. Galapagos's market cap stands at $9.6 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $191.63 and a 52-week-low of $85.00. Galapagos closed at $176.84 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE: LPI) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. Laredo Petroleum earned No EPS Value in the second quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Laredo Petroleum is at $719.1 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.77 and a 52-week-low of $2.40. At the end of the last trading period, Laredo Petroleum closed at $3.04.
  • For The Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS), CItigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. For the first quarter, Mosaic had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. Mosaic's market cap stands at $9.7 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.37 and a 52-week-low of $20.81. Mosaic closed at $25.25 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE: NOV) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, National Oilwell Varco had an EPS of ($0.04), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. National Oilwell Varco's market cap stands at $8.8 B. The current stock performance of National Oilwell Varco shows a 52-week-high of $49.08 and a 52-week-low of $19.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.02.
  • For National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE: NOV), Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating of Sell to the current rating Neutral. For the second quarter, National Oilwell Varco had an EPS of ($0.04), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. National Oilwell Varco's market cap stands at $8.8 B. The current stock performance of National Oilwell Varco shows a 52-week-high of $49.08 and a 52-week-low of $19.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.02.
  • Compass Point upgraded the previous rating for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE: NXRT) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, NexPoint Residential showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of NexPoint Residential's outstanding shares is at $981.1 M. The current stock performance of NexPoint Residential shows a 52-week-high of $43.62 and a 52-week-low of $27.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.55.
  • Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Ollie's Bargain Outlet had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The current market cap for Ollie's Bargain Outlet is at $5.2 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $103.03 and a 52-week-low of $59.72. Ollie's Bargain Outlet closed at $82.49 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for Polaris Inc (NYSE: PII) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Polaris showed an EPS of $1.73, compared to $1.77 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Polaris is at $5.7 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $115.40 and a 52-week-low of $70.27. Polaris closed at $94.77 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: QTS) from Market Perform to Outperform. QTS Realty Trust earned $0.65 in the second quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for QTS Realty Trust is at $2.5 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.13 and a 52-week-low of $34.27. At the end of the last trading period, QTS Realty Trust closed at $45.43.
  • For US Bancorp (NYSE: USB), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to the current rating Neutral. In the second quarter, US Bancorp showed an EPS of $1.09, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. US Bancorp's market cap stands at $90.5 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.66 and a 52-week-low of $43.14. At the end of the last trading period, US Bancorp closed at $57.13.

 

Downgrades

  • For Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to the current rating Outperform. For the second quarter, Acadia Healthcare Co had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. Acadia Healthcare Co's market cap stands at $2.9 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.35 and a 52-week-low of $24.27. At the end of the last trading period, Acadia Healthcare Co closed at $32.89.
  • According to Stifel, the prior rating for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE: ADSW) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Advanced Disposal Servs had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current market cap for Advanced Disposal Servs is at $2.8 B. The current stock performance of Advanced Disposal Servs shows a 52-week-high of $33.01 and a 52-week-low of $22.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.54.
  • For Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. Advanced Micro Devices earned $0.08 in the second quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. Advanced Micro Devices's market cap stands at $36.6 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.86 and a 52-week-low of $16.03. At the end of the last trading period, Advanced Micro Devices closed at $33.87.
  • For Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE: BR), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Market Perform. Broadridge Financial Soln earned $1.59 in the third quarter, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Broadridge Financial Soln is at $15.2 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $138.24 and a 52-week-low of $91.34. Broadridge Financial Soln closed at $131.25 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Cantor Fitzgerald, the prior rating for Castlight Health Inc (NYSE: CSLT) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Castlight Health earned ($0.02) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.05) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Castlight Health is at $433.3 M. The current stock performance of Castlight Health shows a 52-week-high of $5.05 and a 52-week-low of $1.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.02.
  • For Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW), RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Top Pick to the current rating Outperform. Dow earned $0.86 in the second quarter. The total market value of Dow's outstanding shares is at $35.9 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.52 and a 52-week-low of $46.75. At the end of the last trading period, Dow closed at $48.41.
  • For 8x8 Inc (NYSE: EGHT), B. Riley FBR downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Sell. 8x8 earned ($0.14) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.04) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for 8x8 is at $2.6 B. The current stock performance of 8x8 shows a 52-week-high of $26.67 and a 52-week-low of $15.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.65.
  • According to Buckingham, the prior rating for Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ: FTDR) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Frontdoor earned $0.19. The total market value of Frontdoor's outstanding shares is at $3.9 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.92 and a 52-week-low of $20.66. Frontdoor closed at $47.12 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ: FTDR), Buckingham Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Frontdoor's EPS was $0.19. The current market cap for Frontdoor is at $3.9 B. The current stock performance of Frontdoor shows a 52-week-high of $49.92 and a 52-week-low of $20.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.12.
  • For Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE: GOLF), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. For the first quarter, Acushnet Holdings had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The total market value of Acushnet Holdings's outstanding shares is at $1.9 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.87 and a 52-week-low of $20.24. At the end of the last trading period, Acushnet Holdings closed at $25.98.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the previous rating for Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Moelis & Co earned $0.56 in the second quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Moelis & Co's outstanding shares is at $1.8 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.85 and a 52-week-low of $31.64. Moelis & Co closed at $36.67 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Baird, the prior rating for Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE: MCRN) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Milacron Holdings showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Milacron Holdings is at $1.1 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.09 and a 52-week-low of $11.11. Milacron Holdings closed at $16.92 at the end of the last trading period.
  • RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for PotlatchDeltic Corp (NASDAQ: PCH) from Outperform to Sector Perform. PotlatchDeltic earned $0.25 in the second quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for PotlatchDeltic is at $2.6 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.70 and a 52-week-low of $28.07. PotlatchDeltic closed at $39.46 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Ryder System Inc (NYSE: R), KeyBanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Sector Weight. Ryder System earned $1.40 in the second quarter, compared to $1.42 in the year-ago quarter. Ryder System's market cap stands at $2.8 B. The current stock performance of Ryder System shows a 52-week-high of $79.95 and a 52-week-low of $44.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.38.
  • For T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO), Janney Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. For the second quarter, T2 Biosystems had an EPS of ($0.35), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.32). The total market value of T2 Biosystems's outstanding shares is at $63.8 M. The current stock performance of T2 Biosystems shows a 52-week-high of $7.70 and a 52-week-low of $1.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.44.
  • According to H.C. Wainwright, the prior rating for T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, T2 Biosystems had an EPS of ($0.35), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.32). The total market value of T2 Biosystems's outstanding shares is at $63.8 M. The current stock performance of T2 Biosystems shows a 52-week-high of $7.70 and a 52-week-low of $1.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.44.
  • Baird downgraded the previous rating for 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) from Outperform to Neutral. 2U earned ($0.46) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.19) in the year-ago quarter. 2U's market cap stands at $2.3 B. The current stock performance of 2U shows a 52-week-high of $90.31 and a 52-week-low of $33.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.50.
  • Macquarie downgraded the previous rating for 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, 2U showed an EPS of ($0.46), compared to ($0.19) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of 2U's outstanding shares is at $2.3 B. The current stock performance of 2U shows a 52-week-high of $90.31 and a 52-week-low of $33.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.50.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) from Outperform to Perform. 2U earned ($0.46) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.19) in the year-ago quarter. 2U's market cap stands at $2.3 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.31 and a 52-week-low of $33.38. At the end of the last trading period, 2U closed at $36.50.
  • For 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU), Needham downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. In the second quarter, 2U showed an EPS of ($0.46), compared to ($0.19) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for 2U is at $2.3 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.31 and a 52-week-low of $33.38. 2U closed at $36.50 at the end of the last trading period.

 

Initiations

  • For Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALXN), JP Morgan initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. In the second quarter, Alexion Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $2.64, compared to $2.07 from the year-ago quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $25.6 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $141.86 and a 52-week-low of $92.56. Alexion Pharmaceuticals closed at $114.45 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ: CHMA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Chiasma is set to $11.00. Chiasma earned ($0.36) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.29) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Chiasma is at $175.0 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.25 and a 52-week-low of $1.20. Chiasma closed at $5.51 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a current rating of Buy, Berenberg initiated coverage on Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV). The price target seems to have been set at $121.00 for Fiserv. In the second quarter, Fiserv showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Fiserv is at $70.6 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $105.02 and a 52-week-low of $68.45. Fiserv closed at $103.91 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a current rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on IAA Inc (NYSE: IAA). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for IAA. The total market value of IAA's outstanding shares is at $6.2 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.88 and a 52-week-low of $36.00. At the end of the last trading period, IAA closed at $46.69.
  • Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage on Myomo Inc (AMEX: MYO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Myomo is set to $2.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Myomo's EPS was ($0.17). Myomo's market cap stands at $13.5 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.69 and a 52-week-low of $0.66. At the end of the last trading period, Myomo closed at $0.79.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on Noble Energy Inc (NYSE: NBL) with a Sector Weight rating. For the first quarter, Noble Energy had an EPS of ($0.09), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The current market cap for Noble Energy is at $10.5 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.27 and a 52-week-low of $17.11. At the end of the last trading period, Noble Energy closed at $22.09.
  • For Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT), Lake Street initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. For the second quarter, Veracyte had an EPS of ($0.05), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.18). The current market cap for Veracyte is at $1.2 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.18 and a 52-week-low of $8.77. At the end of the last trading period, Veracyte closed at $29.61.
  • With a current rating of Neutral, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ: VRRM). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Verra Mobility. The current market cap for Verra Mobility is at $2.1 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.07 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. At the end of the last trading period, Verra Mobility closed at $13.86.

