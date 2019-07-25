Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019
Upgrades
- For Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE), Argus Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Buy. For the first quarter, Ameren had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The total market value of Ameren's outstanding shares is at $18.7 B. The current stock performance of Ameren shows a 52-week-high of $77.77 and a 52-week-low of $59.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $76.43.
- According to Bank of America, the prior rating for Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Activision Blizzard earned $0.31 in the first quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Activision Blizzard's outstanding shares is at $35.8 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $84.68 and a 52-week-low of $39.85. Activision Blizzard closed at $46.86 at the end of the last trading period.
- For GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE: EAF), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Sell to the current rating Neutral. GrafTech International earned $0.68 in the first quarter. The current market cap for GrafTech International is at $3.3 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.36 and a 52-week-low of $9.60. GrafTech International closed at $11.43 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY), BTIG Research upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. For the first quarter, Etsy had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The total market value of Etsy's outstanding shares is at $8.1 B. The current stock performance of Etsy shows a 52-week-high of $73.34 and a 52-week-low of $38.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.05.
- RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) from Underperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, Freeport-McMoRan showed an EPS of ($0.04), compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. Freeport-McMoRan's market cap stands at $17.3 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.62 and a 52-week-low of $9.47. At the end of the last trading period, Freeport-McMoRan closed at $11.93.
- According to Susquehanna, the prior rating for Knowles Corp (NYSE: KN) was changed from Neutral to Positive. In the second quarter, Knowles showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Knowles is at $1.6 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.43 and a 52-week-low of $12.20. At the end of the last trading period, Knowles closed at $18.21.
- For LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ: LMAT), First Analysis upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Outperform. LeMaitre Vascular earned $0.23 in the second quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of LeMaitre Vascular's outstanding shares is at $657.0 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.99 and a 52-week-low of $21.79. LeMaitre Vascular closed at $33.40 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Dorian LPG had an EPS of ($0.22), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.18). Dorian LPG's market cap stands at $515.8 M. The current stock performance of Dorian LPG shows a 52-week-high of $10.05 and a 52-week-low of $5.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.35.
- For Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE: MTH), Citi upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. Meritage Homes earned $1.31 in the second quarter, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Meritage Homes's outstanding shares is at $2.0 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.81 and a 52-week-low of $32.02. Meritage Homes closed at $54.38 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NVGS) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Navigator Holdings had an EPS of ($0.06), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The total market value of Navigator Holdings's outstanding shares is at $580.0 M. The current stock performance of Navigator Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $12.85 and a 52-week-low of $8.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.39.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded the previous rating for Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: OLBK) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Old Line Bancshares showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. Old Line Bancshares's market cap stands at $467.4 M. The current stock performance of Old Line Bancshares shows a 52-week-high of $35.48 and a 52-week-low of $24.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.50.
- Sandler O'Neill upgraded the previous rating for Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: OLBK) from Hold to Buy. Old Line Bancshares earned $0.52 in the second quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Old Line Bancshares's outstanding shares is at $467.4 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.48 and a 52-week-low of $24.12. At the end of the last trading period, Old Line Bancshares closed at $27.50.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, AT&T showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.91 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for AT&T is at $242.5 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.37 and a 52-week-low of $26.80. AT&T closed at $33.23 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) from Outperform to In-Line. In the second quarter, Align Tech showed an EPS of $1.83, compared to $1.30 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Align Tech is at $22.0 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $398.88 and a 52-week-low of $177.93. Align Tech closed at $275.16 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Peer Perform. Boeing earned $2.92 in the second quarter, compared to $3.33 in the year-ago quarter. Boeing's market cap stands at $203.3 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $446.01 and a 52-week-low of $292.47. Boeing closed at $361.33 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE: BEP), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Neutral. In the first quarter, Brookfield Renewable showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Brookfield Renewable is at $6.5 B. The current stock performance of Brookfield Renewable shows a 52-week-high of $36.51 and a 52-week-low of $24.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.41.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating for BOK Financial Corp (NASDAQ: BOKF) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. BOK Financial earned $1.93 in the second quarter, compared to $1.75 in the year-ago quarter. BOK Financial's market cap stands at $5.9 B. The current stock performance of BOK Financial shows a 52-week-high of $105.22 and a 52-week-low of $69.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.94.
- For Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT), Buckingham Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Caterpillar earned $2.83 in the second quarter, compared to $2.97 in the year-ago quarter. Caterpillar's market cap stands at $75.4 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $159.37 and a 52-week-low of $112.06. Caterpillar closed at $131.89 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Central Pacific Financial Corp (NYSE: CPF), Compass Point downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. Central Pacific Financial earned $0.47 in the second quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Central Pacific Financial is at $849.4 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.82 and a 52-week-low of $23.23. At the end of the last trading period, Central Pacific Financial closed at $29.68.
- Sandler O'Neill downgraded the previous rating for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE: CUBI) from Buy to Hold. Customers Bancorp earned $0.38 in the second quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Customers Bancorp is at $642.2 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.06 and a 52-week-low of $16.72. At the end of the last trading period, Customers Bancorp closed at $20.63.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) from Outperform to Market Perform. Dollar General earned $1.48 in the first quarter, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Dollar General is at $35.9 B. The current stock performance of Dollar General shows a 52-week-high of $145.06 and a 52-week-low of $96.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $139.17.
- For DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH), MoffettNathanson downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Sell. For the first quarter, DISH Network had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The total market value of DISH Network's outstanding shares is at $19.5 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.66 and a 52-week-low of $23.22. DISH Network closed at $41.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA), Bank of America downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Electronic Arts had an EPS of $1.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.28. The total market value of Electronic Arts's outstanding shares is at $26.6 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.00 and a 52-week-low of $73.91. At the end of the last trading period, Electronic Arts closed at $89.78.
- For FirstCash Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, FirstCash showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for FirstCash is at $4.5 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $106.80 and a 52-week-low of $66.28. At the end of the last trading period, FirstCash closed at $106.25.
- For Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX), Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. For the second quarter, Knight-Swift had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The total market value of Knight-Swift's outstanding shares is at $6.5 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.26 and a 52-week-low of $23.27. Knight-Swift closed at $37.93 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT), DZ Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. Lockheed Martin earned $4.95 in the second quarter, compared to $4.31 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Lockheed Martin's outstanding shares is at $104.1 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $373.37 and a 52-week-low of $241.18. At the end of the last trading period, Lockheed Martin closed at $368.86.
- For Manitowoc Co Inc (NYSE: MTW), RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Sector Perform. In the first quarter, Manitowoc Co showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to ($0.12) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Manitowoc Co is at $663.5 M. The current stock performance of Manitowoc Co shows a 52-week-high of $28.11 and a 52-week-low of $13.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.55.
- For Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Neutral. Navient earned $0.74 in the second quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Navient's outstanding shares is at $3.6 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.67 and a 52-week-low of $8.23. At the end of the last trading period, Navient closed at $15.09.
- Wedbush downgraded the previous rating for Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) from Outperform to Neutral. Navient earned $0.74 in the second quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Navient's outstanding shares is at $3.6 B. The current stock performance of Navient shows a 52-week-high of $15.67 and a 52-week-low of $8.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.09.
- For NextGen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: NXGN), Dougherty downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Sell. NextGen Healthcare earned $0.16 in the first quarter, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of NextGen Healthcare's outstanding shares is at $1.3 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.73 and a 52-week-low of $13.89. NextGen Healthcare closed at $20.53 at the end of the last trading period.
- For PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC), KeyBanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Sector Weight. PTC earned $0.23 in the third quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of PTC's outstanding shares is at $10.5 B. The current stock performance of PTC shows a 52-week-high of $107.44 and a 52-week-low of $76.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $91.60.
- Stifel downgraded the previous rating for PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) from Buy to Hold. PTC earned $0.23 in the third quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for PTC is at $10.5 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.44 and a 52-week-low of $76.67. At the end of the last trading period, PTC closed at $91.60.
- RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) from Outperform to Sector Perform. PTC earned $0.23 in the third quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. PTC's market cap stands at $10.5 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.44 and a 52-week-low of $76.67. At the end of the last trading period, PTC closed at $91.60.
- According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, PTC had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The total market value of PTC's outstanding shares is at $10.5 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.44 and a 52-week-low of $76.67. At the end of the last trading period, PTC closed at $91.60.
- For Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: RBNC), Janney Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. For the second quarter, Reliant Bancorp had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The current market cap for Reliant Bancorp is at $266.4 M. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.00 and a 52-week-low of $19.03. Reliant Bancorp closed at $23.80 at the end of the last trading period.
- Gabelli & Co. downgraded the previous rating for RPC Inc (NYSE: RES) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, RPC had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current market cap for RPC is at $1.2 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.24 and a 52-week-low of $5.89. At the end of the last trading period, RPC closed at $5.95.
- For Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating In-Line. In the second quarter, Spirit Airlines showed an EPS of $1.69, compared to $1.11 from the year-ago quarter. Spirit Airlines's market cap stands at $3.7 B. The current stock performance of Spirit Airlines shows a 52-week-high of $65.35 and a 52-week-low of $40.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.04.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE) from Buy to Hold. Spirit Airlines earned $1.69 in the second quarter, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Spirit Airlines's outstanding shares is at $3.7 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.35 and a 52-week-low of $40.26. At the end of the last trading period, Spirit Airlines closed at $55.04.
- According to BTIG Research, the prior rating for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE: SC) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Santander Consumer USA had an EPS of $1.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. The current market cap for Santander Consumer USA is at $9.6 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.63 and a 52-week-low of $16.10. At the end of the last trading period, Santander Consumer USA closed at $27.52.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, TE Connectivity had an EPS of $1.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.43. TE Connectivity's market cap stands at $30.8 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.99 and a 52-week-low of $69.84. At the end of the last trading period, TE Connectivity closed at $91.39.
- For Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER), Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. In the second quarter, Teradyne showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. Teradyne's market cap stands at $9.9 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.61 and a 52-week-low of $28.73. Teradyne closed at $57.94 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- With a current rating of Neutral, Mizuho initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC). The price target seems to have been set at $11.50 for EnLink Midstream. EnLink Midstream earned $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. EnLink Midstream's market cap stands at $4.9 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.90. At the end of the last trading period, EnLink Midstream closed at $10.06.
- With a current rating of Neutral, Baird initiated coverage on Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE: FLT). The price target seems to have been set at $302.00 for Fleetcor Technologies. For the first quarter, Fleetcor Technologies had an EPS of $2.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.50. The current market cap for Fleetcor Technologies is at $24.8 B. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $296.79 and a 52-week-low of $172.18. Fleetcor Technologies closed at $288.27 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Buy, Benchmark initiated coverage on Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ: LBTYA). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Liberty Global. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Liberty Global's EPS was ($0.43). The current market cap for Liberty Global is at $20.2 B. The current stock performance of Liberty Global shows a 52-week-high of $29.55 and a 52-week-low of $19.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.85.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ: LILA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Liberty Latin America is set to $26.00. Liberty Latin America earned ($0.23) in the first quarter. The current market cap for Liberty Latin America is at $2.9 B. The current stock performance of Liberty Latin America shows a 52-week-high of $22.20 and a 52-week-low of $13.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.38.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) with a Buy rating. The price target for Medifast is set to $130.00. In the first quarter, Medifast showed an EPS of $1.70, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Medifast is at $1.3 B. The stock has a 52-week-high of $260.98 and a 52-week-low of $106.31. At the end of the last trading period, Medifast closed at $113.31.
- With a current rating of Outperform, Noble Capital initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONTX). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Onconova Therapeutics. In the first quarter, Onconova Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($1.29), compared to ($0.34) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Onconova Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $13.7 M. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.17 and a 52-week-low of $1.69. At the end of the last trading period, Onconova Therapeutics closed at $2.30.
