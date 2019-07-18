Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2019 9:18am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Raymond James upgraded Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Skyworks fell 0.8% to $79.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from Underperform to Neutral. US Bancorp rose 2.2% to close at $54.22 on Wednesday.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) from Underperform to Market Perform. Bank of New York Mellon shares rose 2.3% to close at $44.12 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital upgraded TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) from Market Perform to Outperform. Treehouse Foods shares fell 0.4% to close at $54.54 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Scotiabank upgraded PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. Pricesmart shares fell 0.8% to close at $61.70 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James upgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Market Perform to Outperform. Apple shares rose 0.3% to $204.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ: POWI) from Hold to Buy. Power Integrations shares fell 0.3% to close at $79.64 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Sandler O'Neill upgraded United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: UBNK) from Hold to Buy. United Financial Bancorp closed at $14.05 on Wednesday.
  • Janney Capital upgraded First Financial Northwest Inc (NASDAQ: FFNW) from Neutral to Buy. First Financial Northwest shares rose 2.4% to close at $14.29 on Wednesday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Oppenheimer downgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) from Outperform to Perform. Waste Management shares fell 0.7% to $117.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Longbow Research downgraded Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) from Buy to Neutral. Allegheny fell 1.7% to close at $24.45 on Wednesday.
  • Bank of America downgraded Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) from Buy to Neutral. Aurora Cannabis shares fell 1.5% to $7.30 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Exxon Mobil shares fell 0.4% to $75.21 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho downgraded Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) from Buy to Neutral. AMD shares fell 1.2% to $33.21 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies downgraded Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) from Buy to Hold. Trade Desk shares fell 0.9% to $242.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Bernstein downgraded Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) from Outperform to Market Perform. Air Products shares fell 0.6% to $225.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays downgraded QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Qualcomm shares fell 1.3% to $74.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. MGM shares fell 1.8% to $28.35 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink downgraded Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Allergan shares fell 0.3% to $162.00 in pre-market trading.

Top Initiations

  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Acasti Pharma is set to $7. Acasti Pharma shares closed at $1.37 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ: BPMC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Blueprint Medicines is set to $110. Blueprint Medicines shares closed at $96.33 on Wednesday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OTLK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Outlook Therapeutics is set to $8. Outlook Therapeutics shares closed at $1.95 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SONM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sonim Technologies is set to $17. Sonim Technologies shares closed at $13.75 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Consumer Edge initiated coverage on SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) with an Underweight rating. SYSCO shares closed at $71.75 on Tuesday.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Ingevity Corp (NYSE: NGVT) with an Outperform rating. Ingevity shares closed at $101.29 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DCPH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is set to $42. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $20.55 on Wednesday.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE: CCC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Clarivate Analytics is set to $17. Clarivate Analytics shares closed at $15.07 on Wednesday.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

