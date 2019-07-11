Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Wedbush upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) from Underperform to Neutral. Abercrombie & Fitch rose 1.5% to $17.34 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) from Underweight to Neutral. Weight Watchers Hotels rose 4.8% to $22.88 in pre-market trading.
- Guggenheim upgraded New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE: NJR) from Sell to Neutral. New Jersey Resources rose 0.8% to $49.98 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ: WLTW) from Market Perform to Outperform. Willis Towers Watson shares rose 0.2% to close at $195.61 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded VEON Ltd (NASDAQ: VEON) from Neutral to Buy. VEON shares rose 1.3% to $3.23 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) from Neutral to Overweight. Dynavax shares rose 8.1% to $4.12 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) from Hold to Buy. Freeport-McMoRan shares rose 1.6% to $11.13 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE: SRC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Spirit Realty Capital shares fell 0.4% to $44.54 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley upgraded New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) from Neutral to Buy. New York Community Banc shares fell 0.1% to $10.20 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Bank of America downgraded Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) from Buy to Neutral. Regions Financial fell 0.6% to $14.97 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) from Neutral to Underperform. Allstate shares fell 1.3% to $102.95 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) from Buy to Hold. Take-Two shares fell 1.1% to $115.85 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Endo International shares fell 1.7% to $4.14 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) from Buy to Neutral. Air Products shares fell 0.1% to $225.95 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. TD Ameritrade shares fell 1% to $49.50 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) from Buy to Neutral. International Paper shares fell 1.4% to $42.55 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) from Buy to Hold. Alcoa shares fell 1.8% to $22.20 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) from Neutral to Underperform. ManpowerGroup shares fell 2.2% to $91.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) from Outperform to Market Perform. Parker Hannifin shares fell 0.4% to $2.83 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) with an Outperform rating. Microsoft shares closed at $137.85 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Dicks Sporting is set to $38. Dicks Sporting shares closed at $35.90 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ: SMBK) with a Neutral rating. SmartFinancial shares closed at $22.40 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Williams-Sonoma is set to $72. Williams-Sonoma shares closed at $63.15 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Walmart is set to $123. Walmart shares closed at $112.98 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Dine Brands is set to $115. Dine Brands shares closed at $96.27 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE: JLL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Jones Lang LaSalle is set to $180. Jones Lang LaSalle shares closed at $137.12 on Wednesday.
- Macquarie initiated coverage on Southern Copper Corp (NYSE: SCCO) with an Underperform rating. Southern Copper shares closed at $37.25 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) with a Buy rating. The price target for Costco Wholesale is set to $290. Costco Wholesale closed at $271.42 on Wednesday.
- Macquarie initiated coverage on Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) with a Neutral rating. Teck Resources shares closed at $21.50 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
