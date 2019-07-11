Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 11, 2019 9:23am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Wedbush upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) from Underperform to Neutral. Abercrombie & Fitch rose 1.5% to $17.34 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) from Underweight to Neutral. Weight Watchers Hotels rose 4.8% to $22.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Guggenheim upgraded New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE: NJR) from Sell to Neutral. New Jersey Resources rose 0.8% to $49.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ: WLTW) from Market Perform to Outperform. Willis Towers Watson shares rose 0.2% to close at $195.61 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded VEON Ltd (NASDAQ: VEON) from Neutral to Buy. VEON shares rose 1.3% to $3.23 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) from Neutral to Overweight. Dynavax shares rose 8.1% to $4.12 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) from Hold to Buy. Freeport-McMoRan shares rose 1.6% to $11.13 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE: SRC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Spirit Realty Capital shares fell 0.4% to $44.54 in pre-market trading.
  • B. Riley upgraded New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) from Neutral to Buy. New York Community Banc shares fell 0.1% to $10.20 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Bank of America downgraded Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) from Buy to Neutral. Regions Financial fell 0.6% to $14.97 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) from Neutral to Underperform. Allstate shares fell 1.3% to $102.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) from Buy to Hold. Take-Two shares fell 1.1% to $115.85 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital downgraded Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Endo International shares fell 1.7% to $4.14 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS downgraded Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) from Buy to Neutral. Air Products shares fell 0.1% to $225.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: AMTD) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. TD Ameritrade shares fell 1% to $49.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) from Buy to Neutral. International Paper shares fell 1.4% to $42.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) from Buy to Hold. Alcoa shares fell 1.8% to $22.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) from Neutral to Underperform. ManpowerGroup shares fell 2.2% to $91.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) from Outperform to Market Perform. Parker Hannifin shares fell 0.4% to $2.83 in pre-market trading.

Top Initiations

  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) with an Outperform rating. Microsoft shares closed at $137.85 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Dicks Sporting is set to $38. Dicks Sporting shares closed at $35.90 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ: SMBK) with a Neutral rating. SmartFinancial shares closed at $22.40 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Williams-Sonoma is set to $72. Williams-Sonoma shares closed at $63.15 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Walmart is set to $123. Walmart shares closed at $112.98 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Dine Brands is set to $115. Dine Brands shares closed at $96.27 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE: JLL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Jones Lang LaSalle is set to $180. Jones Lang LaSalle shares closed at $137.12 on Wednesday.
  • Macquarie initiated coverage on Southern Copper Corp (NYSE: SCCO) with an Underperform rating. Southern Copper shares closed at $37.25 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) with a Buy rating. The price target for Costco Wholesale is set to $290. Costco Wholesale closed at $271.42 on Wednesday.
  • Macquarie initiated coverage on Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) with a Neutral rating. Teck Resources shares closed at $21.50 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AA + ALL)

30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 9, 2019
Bulls & Bears Of The Week: GameStop, McDonald's, Tesla, Tilray And More
Alcoa Analyst Says Alumina Oversupply Concerns Outweigh Short-Term Profit Opportunity
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 29, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ZNGAInitiates Coverage On7.5
ATVIInitiates Coverage On56.0
EAInitiates Coverage On100.0
VMaintains191.0
STORMaintains36.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Twin River Worldwide Will Buy 2 Casinos From Eldorado Resorts For $230M