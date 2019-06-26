Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Needham upgraded Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from Hold to Buy. Micron shares rose 9% to $35.60 in pre-market trading.
- Northcoast Research upgraded Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) from Neutral to Buy. Fiserv rose 0.6% to $90.86 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) from Market Perform to Outperform. AbbVie shares rose 1.4% to $66.61 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) from Neutral to Buy. Alliant Energy shares rose 1% to $50.28 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) from Hold to Buy. Energizer shares rose 1.3% to $38.00 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Williams shares fell 1.3% to close at $26.79 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) from Neutral to Buy. ConocoPhillips fell 1.2% to close at $59.77 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan upgraded Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE: EGO) from Underweight to Neutral. Eldorado Gold fell 0.7% to close at $5.45 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital upgraded AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Anglogold Ashanti fell 1.3% to $17.05 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) from Hold to Buy. Upwork shares rose 3.5% to $15.61 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- UBS downgraded State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) from Buy to Neutral. State Street rose 0.5% to close at $56.00 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) from Outperform to Market Perform. Kinder Morgan shares rose 0.7% to $20.72 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) from Hold to Sell. Rollins shares fell 4.5% to $35.00 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: NCSM) from Overweight to Neutral. NCS Multistage shares fell 2.1% to $3.80 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) from Neutral to Sell. Mueller Water Products shares fell 0.8% to $9.75 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Parsons shares fell 0.1% to close at $36.75 on Tuesday.
- Raymond James downgraded Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) from Market Perform to Underperform. Holly Energy Partners shares fell 0.7% to $26.86 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Gold Fields shares fell 4.3% to $5.31 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Susquehanna initiated coverage on Liveramp Holdings Inc (NYSE: RAMP) with a Positive rating. The price target for Liveramp is set to $70. Liveramp closed at $45.37 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVSI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Envision Solar is set to $9. Envision Solar shares closed at $5.11 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Denali Therapeutics is set to $28. Denali Therapeutics closed at $20.20 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ: RNST) with a Hold rating. The price target for Renasant is set to $37. Renasant shares closed at $34.81 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Starbucks is set to $92. Starbucks shares closed at $83.65 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is set to $22. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares closed at $10.72 on Tuesday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on WillScot Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) with a Buy rating. The price target for WillScot is set to $19. WillScot shares closed at $14.19 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Slack is set to $44. Slack shares closed at $35.20 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOXA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fox is set to $46. Fox closed at $35.34 on Tuesday.
- Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ: VIRT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Virtu Financial is set to $29. Virtu Financial shares closed at $21.00 on Tuesday.
