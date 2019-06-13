Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Guggenheim upgraded Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LTRPA) from Sell to Neutral. Liberty TripAdvisor shares rose 1.6% to $11.82 in pre-market trading.
- Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) from Hold to Accumulate. Williams-Sonoma shares rose 1.7% to $59.45 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Buckingham Research upgraded American Financial Group Inc (NYSE: AFG) from Neutral to Buy. American Financial fell 0.3% to $101.60 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Wedbush upgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) from Neutral to Outperform. Lennar shares rose 2.7% to $53.48 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) from Neutral to Buy. CenterPoint Energy shares rose 1.2% to $29.32 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) from Market Perform to Outperform. HCP shares rose 0.2% to close at $31.60 on Wednesday.
- Janney Capital upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE) from Neutral to Buy. Concert Pharmaceuticals rose 6.3% to $11.00 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) from Neutral to Buy. Delphi Technologies rose 9.6% to $19.49 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded BRF S.A. (ADR) (NYSE: BRFS) from Neutral to Overweight. BRF shares fell 1% to close at $6.92 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) from Underperform to Neutral. Dominion Energy shares rose 0.4% to $75.39 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Barclays downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Union Pacific shares rose 0.1% to close at $171.23 on Wednesday.
- DA Davidson downgraded Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) from Buy to Neutral. Euronet Worldwide shares fell 1.1% to $161.20 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) from Outperform to Market Perform. Welltower shares closed at $82.27 on Wednesday.
- JMP Securities downgraded Savara Inc. (NASDAQ: SVRA) from Outperform to Market Perform. Savara shares fell 75.4% to $2.60 in pre-market trading.
- Atlantic Equities downgraded Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) from Overweight to Neutral. Marathon Oil rose 2.5% to $13.35 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE: CPS) from Neutral to Sell. Cooper-Standard shares fell 3.6% to $40.40 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ: CONE) from Buy to Neutral. CyrusOne shares fell 7% to $55.70 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) with a Buy rating. Teladoc Health shares closed at $57.74 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Pinduoduo is set to $28. Pinduoduo shares closed at $20.41 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Zillow is set to $48. Zillow closed at $44.14 on Wednesday.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Xencor is set to $52. Xencor closed at $31.70 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sea is set to $36. Sea shares closed at $31.22 on Wednesday.
- MKM Partners initiated coverage on WPX Energy Inc (NYSE: WPX) with a Buy rating. The price target for WPX Energy is set to $15. WPX Energy shares closed at $10.66 on Wednesday.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Uber is set to $60. Uber closed at $42.17 on Wednesday.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fate Therapeutics is set to $27. Fate Therapeutics shares closed at $16.54 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE: KTB) with a Positive rating. The price target for Kontoor Brands is set to $36. Kontoor Brands shares closed at $27.16 on Wednesday.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for LYFT is set to $74. LYFT shares closed at $58.41 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.