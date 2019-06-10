Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 10, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) from Sell to Buy. Analog Devices shares rose 0.7 percent to close at $100.69 on Friday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Federated Investors Inc (NYSE: FII) from Neutral to Overweight. Federated Investors fell 0.5 percent to close at $31.76 on Friday.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) from Underweight to Overweight. Redfin shares rose 2.1 percent to $17.20 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Adecoagro SA (NYSE: AGRO) from Neutral to Buy. Adecoagro shares fell 1 percent to close at $6.97 on Friday.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) from In-Line to Outperform. Invitation Homes shares rose 0.2 percent to close at $ 26.65 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- UBS downgraded Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) from Buy to Neutral. Lazard shares rose 0.2 percent to close at $34.37 on Friday.
- Gordon Haskett downgraded MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE: MSM) from Buy to Hold. MSC Industrial shares rose 0.4 percent to close at $72.02 on Friday.
- Citigroup downgraded CooTek (Cayman) Inc (NYSE: CTK) from Neutral to Sell. CooTek (Cayman) shares rose 5.9 percent to close at $8.25 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. At Home shares rose 0.1 percent to $7.62 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSE: CQP) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Cheniere Energy fell 0.6 percent to close at $43.24 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Applied Therapeutics is set to $24. Applied Therapeutics shares closed at $9.30 on Friday.
- Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for MPLX is set to $35. MPLX shares closed at $31.06 on Friday.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Guaranty Bancshares is set to $32. Guaranty Bancshares closed at $29.90 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) with a Buy rating. The price target for StoneCo is set to $37. StoneCo closed at $26.63 on Friday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: PSTL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Postal Realty Trust is set to $18. Postal Realty Trust shares closed at $15.82 on Friday.
- National Securities initiated coverage on Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SONM) with a Neutral rating. Sonim Technologies shares closed at $16.13 on Friday.
- CICC initiated coverage on So-Young International Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: SY) with a Buy rating. The price target for So-Young is set to $20. So-Young closed at $14.58 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE: PAGS) with a Buy rating. The price target for PagSeguro Digital is set to $40. PagSeguro Digital shares closed at $35.77 on Friday.
- Analysts at Nomura initiated coverage on Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Corteva is set to $28. Corteva shares closed at $26.31 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE: BBD) with a Sell rating. Banco Bradesco shares closed at $9.58 on Friday.
