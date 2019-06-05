Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 5, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 05, 2019 9:10am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Stephens & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Sonic Automotive shares rose 13.8 percent to close at $20.74 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Guggenheim upgraded Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from Neutral to Buy. Roku rose 3.3 percent to $96.63 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHDN) from Market Perform to Outperform. Churchill Downs shares rose 3.7 percent to close at $102.78 on Tuesday.
  • Bank of America upgraded Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) from Underperform to Buy. Cronos shares rose 7.2 percent to $15.46 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) from Market Perform to Outperform. Medtronic shares rose 0.9 percent to $95.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX) from Neutral to Buy. WEX shares rose 2.7 percent to close at $191.04 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) from Market Perform to Outperform. Sientra rose 4.7 percent to $6.42 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) from Sell to Hold. NXP Semiconductors rose 0.9 percent to $95.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. CommScope shares rose 5.4 percent to $17.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) from Neutral to Buy. Fleetcor shares rose 1.4 percent to close at $253.65 on Tuesday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) from Outperform to Market Perform. Cracker Barrel shares fell 0.7 percent to $165.73 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) from Buy to Hold. AIG shares fell 0.9 percent to $53.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Atento SA (NYSE: ATTO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Atento shares fell 1.5 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Noble Capital Markets downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Kratos Defense shares fell 1.9 percent to $22.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) from Buy to Neutral. Arvinas shares rose 9.7 percent to close at $21.99 on Tuesday.
  • DA Davidson downgraded Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) from Buy to Neutral. Preferred Bank rose 4.1 percent to close at $46.93 on Tuesday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) with a Buy rating. HeadHunter shares closed at $17.56 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at KeyBanc initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) with a Sector Weight rating. Public Service Enterprise closed at $59.40 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Uber is set to $50. Uber shares closed at $42.75 on Tuesday.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) with a Buy rating. The price target for resTORbio is set to $28. resTORbio shares closed at $7.07 on Tuesday.
  • Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) with a Neutral rating. Ferrari shares closed at $143.04 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: ERI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Eldorado Resorts is set to $62. Eldorado Resorts closed at $48.15 on Tuesday
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Allogene Therapeutics is set to $26. Allogene Therapeutics closed at $27.08 on Tuesday.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) with a Perform rating. Tilray shares closed at $36.50 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) with an Equal-Weight rating. CenterPoint Energy shares closed at $28.82 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE: FSK) with a Market Perform rating. FS KKR Capital shares closed at $6.01 on Tuesday.

