Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 4, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 04, 2019 9:10am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • BMO Capital upgraded Take-Two Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) from Underperform to Market Perform. Take-Two shares rose 1.5 percent to $107.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) from Neutral to Buy. Mirati Therapeutics rose 3.2 percent to $92.06 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Gordon Haskett upgraded Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) from Reduce to Hold. RH shares rose 1.6 percent to close at $86.50 on Monday.
  • UBS upgraded Edison International (NYSE: EIX) from Neutral to Buy. Edison Intl shares rose 0.3 percent to $60.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel upgraded Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) from Hold to Buy. Wingstop shares rose 2.3 percent to $83.07 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) from Underweight to Neutral. Superior Energy closed at $1.62 on Monday.
  • Loop Capital upgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Hold to Buy. Netflix rose 0.8 percent to $339.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) from Sell to Neutral. Atara Biotherapeutics rose 5 percent to close at $23.32 on Monday.
  • Maxim Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) from Hold to Buy. Texas Roadhouse shares rose 1.3 percent to $54.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at UBS upgraded National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) from Sell to Neutral. National Beverage shares rose 4 percent to close at $46.94 on Monday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • BTIG Research downgraded Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) from Buy to Neutral. MercadoLibre shares fell 1.4 percent to $561.01 in pre-market trading.
  • MKM Partners downgraded Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) from Buy to Neutral. Cypress Semiconductor shares rose 0.3 percent to $22.13 in pre-market trading.
  • Atlantic Equities downgraded Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) from Neutral to Underweight. Kohl's shares fell 1.1 percent to $49.73 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from Neutral to Sell. United States Steel shares fell 2.1 percent to $12.26 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Mogu Inc - ADR (NYSE: MOGU) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. MOGU fell 1.1 percent to $4.67 in pre-market trading.
  • Canaccord Genuity downgraded Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) from Buy to Hold. Box shares fell 18 percent to $14.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho downgraded Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) from Buy to Neutral. Cypress Semiconductor shares rose 0.3 percent to $22.13 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc downgraded Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Luxfer shares rose 1.4 percent to close at $24.30 on Monday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at BTIG initiated coverage on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) with a Buy rating. The price target for Uber is set to $80. Uber shares closed at $41.25 on Monday.
  • Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) with a Buy rating. The price target for LYFT is set to $68. LYFT closed at $59.54 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group - ADR (NYSE: TME) with a Buy rating. Tencent Music shares closed at $12.89 on Monday.
  • Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Coty is set to $17. Coty shares closed at $12.58 on Monday.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) with a Buy rating. The price target for ADMA Biologics is set to $8. ADMA Biologics shares closed at $4.20 on Monday.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Corteva is set to $38.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTGN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Neon Therapeutics is set to $21. Neon Therapeutics closed at $4.85 on Monday.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) with a Hold rating. The price target for Alphabet is set to $1,250. Alphabet shares closed at $1,038.74 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alibaba is set to $250. Alibaba shares closed at $149.91 on Monday.
  • Bank of America initiated coverage on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) with a Buy rating. The price target for Uber is set to $53. Uber shares closed at $41.25 on Monday.

