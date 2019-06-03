Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 3, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Maxim Group upgraded National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) from Sell to Hold. National Beverage shares rose 2.2 percent to $46.15 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) from Hold to Buy. Targa Resources shares rose 0.4 percent to $38.61 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Oppenheimer upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) from Perform to Outperform. Teva rose 3.1 percent to $8.92 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) from In-Line to Outperform. Invitation Homes shares rose 0.8 percent to close at $25.63 on Friday.
- UBS upgraded Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) from Sell to Neutral. Brinker shares rose 0.1 percent to $37.62 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) from Market Perform to Outperform. Molina Healthcare rose 2.5 percent to $145.80 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Waste Management rose 1.7 percent to $111.20 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research upgraded HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) from Neutral to Buy. HD Supply fell 0.3 percent to close at $41.49 on Friday.
- Analysts at Imperial Capital upgraded AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) from Underperform to In-Line. AMC Networks shares fell 1.5 percent to close at $52.77 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Black Knight Inc (NYSE: BKI) from Neutral to Buy. Black Knight shares rose 1.7 percent to $57.62 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Bank of America downgraded Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) from Buy to Underperform. Big Lots shares fell 5.1 percent to $26.20 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) from Market Perform to Underperform. Fortive shares fell 0.9 percent to close at $76.15 on Friday.
- BMO Capital downgraded WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) from Outperform to Market Perform. WellCare Health shares rose 1 percent to $279.00 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) from Outperform to Market Perform. Cree fell 1.4 percent to $54.38 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE: EEX) from Buy to Neutral. Emerald Expositions shares fell 1.6 percent to close at $11.70 on Friday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) from Neutral to Underweight. Infinera shares fell 3.9 percent to $2.99 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) from Outperform to Market Perform. Five Prime Therapeutics shares fell 1.9 percent to $8.24 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded Waste Connections Inc (NYSE: WCN) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Waste Connections shares rose 1 percent to close at $94.64 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Booz Allen is set to $70. Booz Allen shares closed at $63.17 on Friday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ: AXLA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Axcella Health is set to $20. Axcella Health closed at $14.27 on Friday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIST) with a Buy rating. The price target for Milestone Pharmaceuticals is set to $28. Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $20.70 on Friday.
- Needham initiated coverage on Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Trevi Therapeutics is set to $18. Trevi Therapeutics shares closed at $9.99 on Friday.
- Baird initiated coverage on Mayville Engineering Company Inc (NYSE: MEC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Mayville Engineering is set to $19. Mayville Engineering shares closed at $16.30 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Science Applications is set to $96. Science Applications shares closed at $76.74 on Friday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: MAR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Marriott Vacations is set to $98. Marriott Vacations closed at $89.90 on Friday.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX) with a Buy rating. The price target for WEX is set to $220. WEX shares closed at $188.94 on Friday.
- Analysts at Nomura initiated coverage on Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Analog Devices is set to $90. Analog Devices shares closed at $96.62 on Friday.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) with a Buy rating. The price target for CenterPoint Energy is set to $31. CenterPoint Energy shares closed at $28.44 on Friday.
