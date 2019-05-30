Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 30, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 30, 2019 8:55am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) from Neutral to Buy. Citigroup shares rose 1.3 percent to $64.51 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays upgraded BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. BorgWarner fell 1 percent to close at $36.09 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Stephens & Co. upgraded Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Zynga shares rose 2 percent to $6.31 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) from Hold to Buy. Reliance Steel shares rose 1 percent to close at $84.82 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Guggenheim upgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) from Neutral to Buy. Comcast rose 1 percent to $42.31 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Penumbra Inc (NYSE: PEN) from Neutral to Overweight. Penumbra shares fell 0.1 percent to $137.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Cypress Semiconductor rose 0.6 percent to $17.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays upgraded Encompass Health Corp (NYSE: EHC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Encompass Health rose 0.5 percent to $58.70 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) from Buy to Hold. Steel Dynamics shares fell 0.6 percent to $26.57 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) from Outperform to Market Perform. Toll Brothers shares fell 0.4 percent to $35.39 in pre-market trading.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ: AMTB) from Buy to Hold. Mercantil Bank shares fell 0.5 percent to close at $18.90 on Wednesday.
  • Bank of America downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) from Buy to Underperform. Teva Pharmaceutical fell 2.4 percent to $9.47 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from Hold to Sell. United States Steel shares fell 1.6 percent to $12.64 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) from Buy to Neutral. Verizon shares fell 0.8 percent to $57.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Viasat shares fell 1.4 percent to close at $90.92 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Jaffray downgraded KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KLXE) from Overweight to Neutral. KLX Energy shares rose 0.3 percent to close at $22.32 on Wednesday.
  • Bank of America downgraded Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) from Buy to Neutral. Canada Goose shares fell 1.2 percent to $33.50 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) from Neutral to Underweight. Kinross Gold shares rose 0.4 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading.

Top Initiations

  • Compass Point initiated coverage on Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE: SF) with a Buy rating. The price target for Stifel Financial is set to $65. Stifel Financial shares closed at $55.13 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: URGN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Urogen Pharma is set to $41. Urogen Pharma shares closed at $34.86 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ: TGLS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tecnoglass is set to $9. Tecnoglass shares closed at $6.71 on Wednesday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ: EVOP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for EVO Payments is set to $28. EVO Payments closed at $30.05 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for EQT is set to $21. EQT closed at $18.67 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Atara Biotherapeutics is set to $30. Atara Biotherapeutics shares closed at $23.30 on Wednesday.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) with a Buy rating. Krystal Biotech shares closed at $31.57 on Wednesday.
  • Bank of America initiated coverage on HUYA Inc - ADR (NYSE: HUYA) with a Buy rating. The price target for HUYA is set to $26. HUYA shares closed at $21.10 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Antero Resources is set to $5.5. Antero Resources shares closed at $6.97 on Wednesday.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Marker Therapeutics is set to $10. Marker Therapeutics shares closed at $5.91 on Wednesday.

