Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 28, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) from Neutral to Buy. Activision Blizzard shares rose 3 percent to $43.55 in pre-market trading.
- MKM Partners upgraded EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG) from Neutral to Buy. EOG fell 1.9 percent to close at $87.16 on Friday.
- Analysts at Berenberg upgraded Ingevity Corp (NYSE: NGVT) from Hold to Buy. Ingevity shares rose 2 percent to $89.15 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded HUYA Inc - ADR (NYSE: HUYA) from Neutral to Overweight. HUYA shares rose 2 percent to $21.27 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at MKM Partners upgraded Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) from Neutral to Buy. Hess rose 0.8 percent to close at $59.47 on Friday.
- Raymond James upgraded istar Inc (NYSE: STAR) from Market Perform to Outperform. iStar rose 1.6 percent to $9.74 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) from Sell to Hold. Lexington Realty rose 0.5 percent to close at $9.15 on Friday.
- Analysts at MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) from Neutral to Buy. Matador Resources shares fell 0.7 percent to close at $17.66 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Stephens & Co. downgraded Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Roku shares fell 0.7 percent to $95.12 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) from Buy to Neutral. Teva shares rose 0.9 percent to $10.97 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded SINA Corp (NASDAQ: SINA) from Buy to Hold. SINA shares fell 0.5 percent to $39.85 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) from Outperform to In-Line. Southwest shares fell 0.3 percent to $51.00 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) from Overweight to Neutral. Weibo rose 0.1 percent to $43.70 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from Neutral to Sell. Gilead Sciences shares fell 2.3 percent to $65.38 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE: KIM) from Outperform to Market Perform. Kimco Realty shares fell 0.1 percent to $18.17 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) from Buy to Neutral. JB Hunt shares fell 2 percent to $87.52 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Eli Lilly is set to $135. Eli Lilly shares closed at $116.79 on Friday.
- Analysts at Needham initiated coverage on So-Young International Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: SY) with a Buy rating. The price target for So-Young is set to $16.5. So-Young shares closed at $14.32 on Friday.
- Analysts at RBC Capital initiated coverage on SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ: SCPL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for SciPlay is set to $19. SciPlay shares closed at $15.77 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ: TMDX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for TransMedics is set to $40. TransMedics shares closed at $28.88 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bristol-Myers is set to $54. Bristol-Myers closed at $46.81 on Friday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kontoor Brands is set to $46. Kontoor Brands closed at $36.40 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Beyond Meat is set to $70. Beyond Meat shares closed at $79.67 on Friday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on SRC Energy Inc (NYSE: SRCI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for SRC Energy is set to $7. SRC Energy shares closed at $5.21 on Friday.
- Analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Iqvia is set to $160. Iqvia shares closed at $136.38 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Yunji Inc (NASDAQ: YJ) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Yunji is set to $14.7. Yunji shares closed at $10.95 on Friday.
