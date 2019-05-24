Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 24, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2019 9:12am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Guggenheim upgraded Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) from Neutral to Buy. Bloomin' Brands rose 3.5 percent to $18.86 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) from Underweight to Neutral. Dow rose 1.2 percent to $49.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at HSBC upgraded Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) from Hold to Buy. Vodafone shares rose 2.8 percent to $15.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup upgraded PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE: PTR) from Neutral to Buy. PetroChina shares rose 2 percent to $57.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded Vale SA (NYSE: VALE) from Neutral to Buy. VALE rose 3.2 percent to $12.17 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) from Neutral to Overweight. Kratos Defense One rose 5.3 percent to $21.94 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) from Neutral to Outperform. Ericsson shares rose 2.7 percent to $9.98 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Constellation shares fell 0.8 percent to $204.59 in pre-market trading.
  • Macquarie downgraded SINA Corp (NASDAQ: SINA) from Outperform to Neutral. Sina shares rose 0.1 percent to $42.60 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) from Outperform to Sector Perform. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares fell 4 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Jaffray downgraded Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) from Overweight to Neutral. Big Lots shares fell 4.2 percent to close at $29.31 on Thursday.
  • UBS downgraded Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) from Neutral to Sell. Lennox shares fell 0.2 percent to $275.97 in pre-market trading.
  • HSBC downgraded Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) from Hold to Reduce. Weibo rose 0.3 percent to $45.54 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Veeva shares fell 0.8 percent to $139.89 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson downgraded Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) from Buy to Neutral. Avon shares fell 0.3 percent to $3.59 in pre-market trading.
  • Imperial Capital downgraded Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) from Outperform to In-Line. Axon Enterprise shares fell 0.2 percent to $66.90 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc downgraded Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Cray shares fell 0.5 percent to $35.00 in pre-market trading.

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Inseego is set to $8. Inseego shares closed at $5.19 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) with a Buy rating. Aphria shares closed at $6.41 on Thursday.
  • Bank of America initiated coverage on CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) with a Buy rating. CannTrust shares closed at $5.69 on Thursday.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) with a Hold rating. Markel shares closed at $1,064.59 on Thursday.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Tricida Inc (NASDAQ: TCDA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tricida is set to $50. Tricida closed at $37.88 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) with a Perform rating. Zoom Video Communications closed at $78.76 on Thursday.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ: FLMN) with a Outperform rating. Falcon Minerals shares closed at $7.35 on Thursday.
  • Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) with a Overweight rating. The price target for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is set to $23. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares closed at $21.14 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) with Hold rating. Alleghany shares closed at $684.64 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is set to $30. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $11.83 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAXN + APHA)

The Blooming Weed Industry Explained In Hiring And Growth Charts
The Week In Cannabis: Big Earnings Reports, Biden's Change Of Heart, New Report On Dispensaries
Aphria's President To Resign Amid Another Management Reshuffle
The Week In Cannabis: A&F Tries CBD, GW Pharma Soars On Results, Denver Decriminalizes Mushrooms
The Week In Cannabis News: Curaleaf Buys Cura Partners, Canopy Buys C3, Organigram Applies For Nasdaq Listing
TerrAscend Receives EU GMP Certification, Starts German Distribution
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
INTUMaintains258.0
HRLMaintains35.0
HPQMaintains23.0
MMMMaintains172.0
INTUMaintains244.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Which Sector ETFs Should You Be Overweight Right Now?