Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 24, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Guggenheim upgraded Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) from Neutral to Buy. Bloomin' Brands rose 3.5 percent to $18.86 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) from Underweight to Neutral. Dow rose 1.2 percent to $49.30 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at HSBC upgraded Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) from Hold to Buy. Vodafone shares rose 2.8 percent to $15.99 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE: PTR) from Neutral to Buy. PetroChina shares rose 2 percent to $57.45 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded Vale SA (NYSE: VALE) from Neutral to Buy. VALE rose 3.2 percent to $12.17 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) from Neutral to Overweight. Kratos Defense One rose 5.3 percent to $21.94 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) from Neutral to Outperform. Ericsson shares rose 2.7 percent to $9.98 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Constellation shares fell 0.8 percent to $204.59 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie downgraded SINA Corp (NASDAQ: SINA) from Outperform to Neutral. Sina shares rose 0.1 percent to $42.60 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) from Outperform to Sector Perform. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares fell 4 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) from Overweight to Neutral. Big Lots shares fell 4.2 percent to close at $29.31 on Thursday.
- UBS downgraded Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) from Neutral to Sell. Lennox shares fell 0.2 percent to $275.97 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC downgraded Weibo Corp (NASDAQ: WB) from Hold to Reduce. Weibo rose 0.3 percent to $45.54 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Veeva shares fell 0.8 percent to $139.89 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson downgraded Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) from Buy to Neutral. Avon shares fell 0.3 percent to $3.59 in pre-market trading.
- Imperial Capital downgraded Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) from Outperform to In-Line. Axon Enterprise shares fell 0.2 percent to $66.90 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded Cray Inc. (NASDAQ: CRAY) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Cray shares fell 0.5 percent to $35.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) with a Outperform rating. The price target for Inseego is set to $8. Inseego shares closed at $5.19 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) with a Buy rating. Aphria shares closed at $6.41 on Thursday.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) with a Buy rating. CannTrust shares closed at $5.69 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) with a Hold rating. Markel shares closed at $1,064.59 on Thursday.
- Needham initiated coverage on Tricida Inc (NASDAQ: TCDA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tricida is set to $50. Tricida closed at $37.88 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) with a Perform rating. Zoom Video Communications closed at $78.76 on Thursday.
- Baird initiated coverage on Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ: FLMN) with a Outperform rating. Falcon Minerals shares closed at $7.35 on Thursday.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) with a Overweight rating. The price target for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is set to $23. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares closed at $21.14 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Alleghany Corporation (NYSE: Y) with Hold rating. Alleghany shares closed at $684.64 on Thursday.
- Citigroup assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals is set to $30. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $11.83 on Thursday.
