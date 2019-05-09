Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 9, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 09, 2019 9:07am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Credit Suisse upgraded United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) from Underperform to Neutral. United Therapeutics shares fell 3.8 percent to close at $95.71 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Gabelli & Co. upgraded Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ: PAHC) from Hold to Buy. Phibro Animal Health shares rose 2.5 percent to $31.64 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Penn rose 6.2 percent to $20.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Boenning & Scattergood upgraded Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) from Neutral to Outperform. Hallmark Financial closed at $10.98 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE: RDS-A) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Royal Dutch Shell shares rose 0.5 percent to $63.00 in pre-market trading.
  • H.C. Wainwright upgraded CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) from Neutral to Buy. CareDx rose 13.2 percent to $33.00 in pre-market trading

 

Top Downgrades

  • Wedbush downgraded Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) from Outperform to Neutral. Nordstrom shares fell 0.6 percent to $39.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP) from Buy to Underperform. Office Depot shares fell 3.6 percent to $2.13 in pre-market trading.
  • BTIG downgraded Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) from Buy to Neutral. Green Dot shares fell 25.3 percent to $47.29 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Envestnet Inc (NYSE: ENV) from Overweight to Neutral. Envestnet shares rose 0.51 percent to close at $71.33 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Intel shares fell 2.5 percent to $47.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies downgraded Seaspan Corporation (NYSE: SSW) from Buy to Hold. Seaspan shares rose 2.45 percent to close at $10.02 on Wednesday.
  • KeyBanc downgraded Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE: TPC) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Tutor Perini shares fell 5.1 percent to $18.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) from Neutral to Underperform. Camping World shares fell 2.5 percent to $13.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Conduent Inc (NYSE: CNDT) from Buy to Neutral. Conduent shares fell 24 percent to $9.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Benchmark downgraded Nlight Inc (NASDAQ: LASR) from Buy to Hold. nLIGHT shares fell 3.1 percent to $23.40 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Booz Allen Hamilton is set to $72. Booz Allen Hamilton shares closed at $59.40 on Wednesday.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) with a Hold rating. The price target for Williams-Sonoma is set to $61. Williams-Sonoma shares closed at $54.75 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on CACI International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS) with a Buy rating. The price target for CACI International is set to $260. CACI International closed at $200.07 on Wednesday.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) with a Sell rating. The price target for Wayfair is set to $121. Wayfair shares closed at $148.87 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Science Applications is set to $77. Science Applications shares closed at $75.65 on Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for WSM

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2019Initiates Coverage OnHold
Mar 2019Initiates Coverage OnIn-Line
Mar 2019MaintainsUnderweightUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for WSM
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MCHPMaintains110.0
ZTSMaintains105.0
WENMaintains21.0
GKOSMaintains71.0
WSMInitiates Coverage On61.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
