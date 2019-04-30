Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 30, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2019 9:37am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) from Neutral to Overweight. JD.com shares gained 2.3 percent to $30.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) from Neutral to Buy. Louisiana-Pacific shares fell 0.16 percent to close at $24.75 on Monday.
  • Wedbush upgraded Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ: VRNS) from Neutral to Outperform. Varonis shares rose 4.1 percent to $69.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Alembic Global upgraded Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) from Neutral to Overweight. Northrop Grumman shares rose 0.7 percent to $287.89 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) from Neutral to Buy. Yum China shares rose 5.5 percent to $47.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) from Hold to Buy. Dollar General shares fell 0.05 percent to close at $125.10 on Monday.
  • Jefferies upgraded ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) from Hold to Buy. ON Semiconductor shares rose 1.2 percent to $22.46 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays upgraded Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NBL) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Noble Energy closed at $156.78 on Monday.
  • Analysts at DZ Bank upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from Hold to Buy. Facebook fell 0.2 percent to $194.39 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) from Neutral to Overweight. Alaska Air shares rose 1.6 percent to $61.51 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from Buy to Hold. Alphabet shares fell 8.2 percent to $1,189.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PETX) from Outperform to Neutral. Aratana Therapeutics shares closed at $4.76 on Monday.
  • Bernstein downgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Anadarko Petroleum shares fell 0.5 percent to $72.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Atlantic Equities downgraded Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) from Overweight to Neutral. Bank of America shares rose 0.1 percent to $30.81 in pre-market trading.
  • Bernstein downgraded Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) from Outperform to Market Perform. Cognex shares fell 14.3 percent to $46.00 in pre-market trading.
  • B. Riley downgraded Trex Company Inc (NYSE: TREX) from Buy to Neutral. Trex shares fell 13.6 percent to $66.13 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) from Buy to Underperform. MakeMyTrip shares fell 6.6 percent to $27.00 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital downgraded Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Canadian National Railway shares fell 2 percent to $92.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR (NYSE: ACH) from Neutral to Underperform. Aluminum Corporation of China shares closed at $9.86 on Monday.
  • Craig-Hallum downgraded Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) from Buy to Hold. Western Digital shares fell 4.2 percent to $48.35 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE: SA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Seabridge Gold is set to $22. Seabridge Gold shares closed at $11.37 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Zoom Video is set to $60. Zoom Video closed at $68.17 on Monday.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) with a Buy rating. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $11.56 on Monday.
  • Macquarie initiated coverage on Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) with a Neutral rating. Rollins shares closed at $38.90 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: PNNT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for PennantPark Investment is set to $8. PennantPark Investment shares closed at $7.18 on Monday.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Evelo Biosciences is set to $18. Evelo Biosciences shares closed at $8.44 on Monday.
  • MKM Partners initiated coverage on NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) with a Buy rating. The price target for NeoPhotonics is set to $9. NeoPhotonics shares closed at $6.51 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Coupa Software is set to $123. Coupa Software shares closed at $102.60 on Monday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

