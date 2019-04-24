Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 24, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 24, 2019 10:23am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Argus upgraded Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) from Hold to Buy. Sonoco shares closed at $61.29 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Craig-Hallum upgraded Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) from Hold to Buy. Asbury Automotive shares closed at $76.83 on Tuesday.
  • CICC upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) from Hold to Buy. New Oriental Education shares closed at $92.97 on Tuesday.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) from Underperform to In-Line. Snap shares closed at $11.99 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays upgraded Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Procter & Gamble shares closed at $103.16 on Tuesday.
  • BTIG Research upgraded PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) from Sell to Neutral. PulteGroup shares closed at $31.35 on Tuesday.
  • Needham upgraded Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) from Buy to Strong Buy. Zimmer Biomet shares closed at $122.76 on Tuesday.
  • Edward Jones upgraded Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) from Hold to Buy. Eli Lilly shares closed at $117.49 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) from Hold to Buy. Best Buy closed at $73.62 on Tuesday.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) from In-Line to Outperform. DHT shares closed at $5.17 on Tuesday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Raymond James downgraded Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Iridium Communications shares closed at $28.12 on Tuesday.
  • DZ Bank downgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) from Hold to Sell. Procter & Gamble shares closed at $103.16 on Tuesday.
  • Evercore ISI Group downgraded Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) from Outperform to In-Line. Marriott shares closed at $136.28 on Tuesday.
  • Needham downgraded Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) from Strong Buy to Buy. Teleflex shares closed at $280.15 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) from Neutral to Sell. Harley-Davidson shares closed at $38.92 on Tuesday.
  • PiperJaffray downgraded The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) from Neutral to Underweight. Kraft Heinz shares closed at $33.10 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) from Outperform to Neutral. Tower Semiconductor shares closed at $17.71 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Hilton Worldwide shares closed at $87.91 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) from Outperform to Market Perform. Hyatt shares closed at $76.56 on Tuesday.

 

Top Initiations

  • William Blair initiated coverage on Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) with an Outperform rating. Verra Mobility shares closed at $13.08 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) with a Buy rating. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment closed at $9.89 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Gardner Denver is set to $31. Gardner Denver shares closed at $27.80 on Tuesday.
  • Scotiabank initiated coverage on Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN) with a Sector Outperform rating. Waste Connections shares closed at $89.25 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Genfit is set to $58. Genfit shares closed at $25.47 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel initiated initiated coverage on Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TRWH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Twin River is set to $43. Twin River shares closed at $32.70 on Tuesday.
  • JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE: BCSF) with a Market Perform rating. Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares closed at $20.19 on Tuesday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on BRP Inc. (NASDAQ: DOOO) with a Neutral rating. BRP shares closed at $32.06 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on Carter's, Inc. (NYSE: CRI) with a Neutral rating. Carter's shares closed at $105.15 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) with Buy rating. The price target for Children's Place is set to $135. Children's Place shares closed at $109.93 on Tuesday.

