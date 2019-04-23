Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 23, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Guggenheim upgraded Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) from Neutral to Buy. trivago shares rose 7.2 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) from Underperform to Neutral. Aspen Technology shares rose 1.1 percent to $111.41 in pre-market trading.
- Baird upgraded Veoneer Inc (NYSE: VNE) from Underperform to Neutral. Veoneer shares fell 1.6 percent to $28.71 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) from Market Perform to Outperform. HCA Healthcare shares rose 1.4 percent to $116.62 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie upgraded Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE: KMB) from Neutral to Outperform. Kimberly-Clark shares rose 0.2 percent to $130.50 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. QUALCOMM shares rose 2.5 percent to $84.01 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) from Sell to Neutral. Sanderson Farms shares rose 0.7 percent to $142.55 in pre-market trading.
- Baird upgraded Visteon Corp (NASDAQ: VC) from Neutral to Outperform. Visteon shares fell 2.05 percent to close at $80.75 on Monday.
- Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Boston Properties fell 1.1 percent to close at $131.55 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- UBS downgraded Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) from Buy to Neutral. Terex shares rose 0.56 percent to close at $34.02 on Monday.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) from Overweight to Neutral. Crocs shares fell 3.7 percent to $26.26 in pre-market trading.
- Compass Point downgraded Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) from Buy to Neutral. Bank of Hawaii shares rose 0.77 percent to close at $81.28 on Monday.
- IFS Securities downgraded Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Oasis Petroleum shares rose 0.1 percent to $7.04 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) from Overweight to Neutral. Public Service Enterprise shares fell 0.73 percent to close at $58.44 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDSO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Medidata Solutions shares closed at $90.02 on Monday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) from Neutral to Underweight. Hormel Foods shares closed at $40.43 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Arista Networks shares fell 2.3 percent to $320.00 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG) from Overweight to Sector Weight. SL Green shares closed at $87.00 on Monday.
Top Initiations
- Susquehanna initiated coverage on Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) with a Positive rating. Roku shares closed at $58.20 on Monday.
- Analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KLDO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kaleido Biosciences is set to $17.5. Kaleido Biosciences closed at $15.10 on Monday.
- Compass Point initiated coverage on Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) with a Neutral rating. Tradeweb Markets shares closed at $40.05 on Monday.
- JMP Securities initiated coverage on LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) with a Market Outperform rating. LYFT shares closed at $60.94 on Monday.
- Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on Anthem Inc (NYSE: ANTM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Anthem is set to $294. Anthem shares closed at $244.00 on Monday.
- UBS initiated coverage on Cigna Corp (NYSE: CI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cigna is set to $185. Cigna shares closed at $147.99 on Monday.
- Needham initiated coverage on Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) with a Hold rating. Trade Desk shares closed at $211.03 on Monday.
- William Blair initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE: WST) with an Outperform rating. West Pharmaceutical shares closed at $112.16 on Monday.
- Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) with an Overweight rating. Zosano Pharma shares closed at $3.66 on Monday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ: WTRE) with Neutral rating. The price target for Watford Hldg is set to $30. Watford Hldg shares closed at $27.45 on Monday.
