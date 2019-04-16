Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 16, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2019 8:54am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) from Sell to Neutral. Cenovus Energy shares fell 1.21 percent to close at $9.78 on Friday.
  • Barclays upgraded TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE: TCP) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. TC Pipelines shares fell 0.82 percent to close at $36.50 on Monday.
  • DA Davidson upgraded e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) from Neutral to Buy. e.l.f. Beauty shares rose 5.7 percent to $12.21 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup upgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) from Neutral to Buy. Cummins shares rose 1.2 percent to $167.00 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS upgraded Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) from Neutral to Buy. Catalent shares climbed 13.12 percent to close at $44.41 on Friday.
  • Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Santander Consumer USA (NYSE: SC) from Underweight to Neutral. Santander Consumer shares fell 0.62 percent to close at $22.26 on Monday.
  • Citigroup upgraded Qutoutiao Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: QTT) from Neutral to Buy. Qutoutiao shares rose 3.3 percent to $9.03 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Loop Capital downgraded Versum Materials Inc (NYSE: VSM) from Buy to Hold. Versum Materials shares rose 0.01 to $51.98 in pre-market trading.
  • BTIG Research downgraded Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) from Buy to Neutral. Masimo shares dropped 1.2 percent to $134.50 in pre-market trading.
  • MKM Partners downgraded Hess Corp. (NYSE: HES) from Buy to Neutral. Hess shares rose 0.02 percent to close at $65.54 on Monday.
  • Raymond James downgraded Sprague Resources LP (NYSE: SRLP) from Outperform to Market Perform. Sprague Resources shares closed at $19.47 on Monday.
  • Bank of America downgraded Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) from Buy to Neutral. Snap-on shares closed at $156.40 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital downgraded DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) from Top Pick to Sector Perform. DowDuPont shares fell 1.3 percent to $38.41 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird downgraded Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) from Outperform to Neutral. Lennox shares closed at $276.34 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) from Outperform to Market Perform. Cognizant Tech shares closed at $74.32 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital downgraded BP plc (NYSE: BP) from Top Pick to Outperform. BP shares fell 0.05 percent to $44.65 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) with a Buy rating. The price target for SkyWest is set to $68. SkyWest shares closed at $58.22 on Monday.
  • Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE: FOR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Forestar is set to $23. Forestar closed at $18.06 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) with a Buy rating. Par Pacific shares closed at $18.39 on Monday.
  • Bernstein initiated coverage on Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Square is set to $80. Square shares closed at $74.39 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE: ESV) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ensco Rowan is set to $25. Ensco Rowan shares closed at $14.85 on Monday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

