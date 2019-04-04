Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 4, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) from Neutral to Overweight. Signature Bank shares rose 0.3 percent to $129.18 in pre-market trading.
- Guggenheim upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from Neutral to Buy. Facebook shares rose 1 percent to $175.16 in pre-market trading.
- UBS upgraded US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ: ECOL) from Sell to Neutral. US Ecology shares fell 0.38 percent to close at $55.28 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) from Neutral to Buy. NIO shares rose 3.6 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) from Market Perform to Outperform. Fifth Third Bancorp shares fell 0.2 percent to $26.22 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Synovus Financial rose 0.5 percent to $35.34 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) from Underweight to Overweight. RPC shares fell 1.35 percent to close at $11.66 on Wednesday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: KRNY) from Underperform to Market Perform. Kearny Financial shares fell 0.07 percent to close at $12.98 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- Macquarie downgraded Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) from Outperform to Neutral. Vail Resorts shares rose 0.42 percent to close at $221.62 on Wednesday.
- UBS downgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) from Buy to Neutral. Waste Management shares fell 0.5 percent to $103.50 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) from Overweight to Neutral. KeyCorp shares fell 2.3 percent to $16.05 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) from Buy to Neutral. Comerica shares fell 0.05 percent to close at $76.89 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) from Buy to Neutral. Red Robin shares fell 2.7 percent to $27.45 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) from Outperform to Market Perform. BB&T shares rose 0.2 percent to $48.49 in pre-market trading.
- Guggenheim downgraded Monro Inc (NASDAQ: MNRO) from Buy to Neutral. Monro shares fell 2.75 percent to close at $82.89 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup downgraded Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) from Neutral to Sell. Brighthouse Financial shares fell 1.9 percent to $36.60 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Altaba Inc (NASDAQ: AABA) from Overweight to Neutral. Altaba shares fell 1.4 percent to $71.78 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) from Outperform to In-Line. Live Nation Entertainment shares fell 1.8 percent to $63.66 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Smartsheet is set to $50. Smartsheet shares closed at $40.21 on Wednesday.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Etsy is set to $85. Etsy shares closed at $69.46 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Rapid7 is set to $58. Rapid7 shares closed at $53.33 on Wednesday.
- PiperJaffray initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: REGI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Renewable Energy is set to $35. Renewable Energy shares closed at $21.98 on Wednesday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Elastic is set to $102. Elastic closed at $82.75 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) with an Outperform rating. American Software shares closed at $12.03 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ: CBLK) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Carbon Black is set to $20. Carbon Black shares closed at $14.02 on Wednesday.
- B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Diamond S Shipping is set to $16. Diamond S Shipping shares closed at $9.72 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Usa Compression Partners LP (NYSE: USAC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Usa Compression Partners is set to $18. Usa Compression Partners shares closed at $15.60 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ: CVET) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Covetrus is set to $35. Covetrus closed at $32.23 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.