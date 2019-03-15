Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 15, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Raymond James upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from Market Perform to Outperform. AT&T shares rose 1 percent to $30.58 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII) from Hold to Buy. Oceaneering International shares rose 2.5 percent to close at $15.60 on Thursday.
- Barclays upgraded Colfax Corp (NYSE: CFX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Colfax shares rose 1.7 percent to $28.70 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) from Market Perform to Outperform. Rent-A-Center closed at $21.30 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Amazon.com shares rose 1.1 percent to $1,705.10 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded Keane Group Inc (NYSE: FRAC) from Hold to Buy. Keane shares fell 1.77 percent to close at $10.00 on Thursday.
Top Downgrades
- KeyBanc downgraded Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Adobe shares fell 3.4 percent to $258.70 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from Outperform to Market Perform. Oracle shares fell 3.2 percent to $51.35 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) from Buy to Hold. Schlumberger shares closed at $43.09 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) from Buy to Hold. Mellanox fell 0.1 percent to $117.95 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) from Buy to Neutral. Live Nation Entertainment shares rose 1.18 percent to close at $63.56 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) from Buy to Hold. State Street shares fell 0.5 percent to $69.95 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) from Strong Buy to Outperform. RadNet shares rose 14.1 percent to close at $15.86 on Thursday.
- Barclays downgraded Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Zillow shares fell 2.5 percent to $36.67 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) from Buy to Hold. MercadoLibre shares fell 0.8 percent to $490.00 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVY) from Overweight to Neutral. Avery Dennison shares fell 1.1 percent to $108.95 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Amgen is set to $228. Amgen shares closed at $187.76 on Thursday.
- Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) with a Buy rating. Twenty-First Century Fox shares closed at $51.70 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Twilio is set to $130. Twilio shares closed at $130.00 on Thursday.
- Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) with a Buy rating. The price target for Agilent is set to $92. Agilent shares closed at $80.61 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Buckingham initiated coverage on Valvoline Inc (NYSE: VVV) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Valvoline is set to $20. Valvoline shares closed at $17.95 on Thursday.
- Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Qiagen is set to $42. Qiagen shares closed at $39.79 on Thursday.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Xencor Inc (NASDAQ: XNCR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Xencor is set to $40. Xencor shares closed at $27.85 on Thursday.
- B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on BayCom Corp (NASDAQ: BCML) with a Buy rating. The price target for BayCom is set to $28. BayCom shares closed at $22.40 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Gilead Sciences is set to $78. Gilead Sciences shares closed at $64.79 on Thursday.
- Analysts at B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on RumbleON Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL) with a Buy rating. RumbleON shares closed at $5.38 on Thursday.
Posted-In: Upgrades Downgrades Initiation
