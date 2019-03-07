Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 7, 2019
Top Upgrades
- JP Morgan upgraded Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) from Neutral to Overweight. Estee Lauder shares rose 1.4 percent to $155.97 in pre-market trading.
- Seaport Global upgraded World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE: INT) from Neutral to Buy. World Fuel Services shares fell 3.13 percent to close at $27.52 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) from Underweight to Neutral. Abercrombie & Fitch shares rose 0.6 percent to $25.85 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie upgraded Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE: IBP) from Neutral to Outperform. Installed Building Prods shares fell 1.36 percent to close at $45.65 on Wednesday.
- Macquarie upgraded Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) from Neutral to Outperform. Baytex Energy shares rose 4.6 percent to $1.81 in pre-market trading.
- Zelman upgraded Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE: AWI) from Sell to Hold. Armstrong World shares rose 0.2 percent to $73.05 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE: TMHC) from Neutral to Overweight. Taylor Morrison Home shares fell 2.95 percent to close at $16.13 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- JP Morgan downgraded Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) from Neutral to Underweight. Toll Brothers shares fell 0.7 percent to $34.57 in pre-market trading.
- Societe Generale downgraded Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE: RIO) from Hold to Sell. Rio Tinto shares fell 6.7 percent to $55.23 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) from Outperform to Neutral. Sunoco shares fell 2.6 percent to $29.00 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE: MTH) from Neutral to Underweight. Meritage Homes shares fell 1.6 percent to $41.85 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. NextEra Energy Partners shares rose 1.21 percent to close at $45.18 on Wednesday.
- Baird downgraded Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ: GPP) from Outperform to Neutral. Green Plains Partners shares fell 0.65 percent to close at $15.96 on Wednesday.
- Mizuho downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) from Buy to Neutral. Federal Realty Investment shares fell 1.21 percent to close at $132.77 on Wednesday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) with an Underperform rating. The price target for PepsiCo is set to $100. PepsiCo shares closed at $116.66 on Wednesday.
- UBS initiated coverage on Pearson PLC (NYSE: PSO) with a Neutral rating. Pearson shares closed at $10.89 on Wednesday.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ZBRA) with a Buy rating. Zebra Technologies shares closed at $201.24 on Wednesday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Gritstone Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: GRTS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Gritstone Oncology is set to $17. Gritstone Oncology shares closed at $11.64 on Wednesday.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) with an Outperform rating. LivePerson shares closed at $26.33 on Wednesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ: CHMA) with an Overweight rating. Chiasma shares closed at $5.84 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Coca-Cola is set to $48. Coca-Cola shares closed at $45.45 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Five Below is set to $140. Five Below shares closed at $114.87 on Wednesday.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ: COLB) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Columbia Banking is set to $39. Columbia Banking shares closed at $36.65 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Clorox is set to $172. Clorox shares closed at $156.84 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.