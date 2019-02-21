Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 21, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2019 8:53am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • JP Morgan upgraded Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE: HMY) from Underweight to Overweight. Harmony Gold Mining shares fell 0.9 percent to $2.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Berenberg upgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from Hold to Buy. United States Steel shares rose 1.7 percent to $24.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Macquarie upgraded Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) from Underperform to Neutral. Boston Beer shares rose 3.2 percent to $277.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Gabelli & Co. upgraded FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO) from Hold to Buy. Faro Technologies shares fell 8.66 percent to close at $43.77 on Wednesday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Citigroup downgraded AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE: AVB) from Buy to Neutral. AvalonBay Communities shares fell 1.2 percent to close at $194.10 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) from Overweight to Neutral. Gold Fields shares fell 3.2 percent to $4.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush downgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) from Outperform to Neutral. Lennar shares fell 0.87 percent to close at $48.95 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) from Buy to Hold. Biogen shares fell 1.2 percent to $331.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Imperial Capital downgraded Onespan Inc (NASDAQ: OSPN) from Outperform to In-Line. OneSpan shares rose 15.21 percent to close at $19.32 on Wednesday.
  • Longbow Research downgraded Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) from Buy to Neutral. Belden shares fell 0.8 percent to $63.27 in pre-market trading.
  • B. Riley FBR downgraded Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ: SREV) from Buy to Neutral. ServiceSource shares fell 3.39 percent to close at $1.14 on Wednesday.
  • Baird downgraded M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) from Outperform to Neutral. M&T Bank shares rose 1.46 percent to close at $176.00 on Wednesday.
  • Longbow Research downgraded Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) from Buy to Neutral. Garmin shares fell 1.3 percent to $81.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) from Market Perform to Underperform. Cohen & Steers shares fell 0.08 percent to close at $40.15 on Wednesday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Seaport Global initiated coverage on Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) with a Neutral rating. Tilray shares closed at $81.10 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Atkore International is set to $25. Atkore International shares closed at $24.20 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRCA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Verrica Pharmaceuticals is set to $20. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Services closed at $11.12 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Harmonic is set to $7. Harmonic shares closed at $5.33 on Wednesday.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) with a Hold rating. The price target for At Home is set to $23. At Home shares closed at $23.86 on Wednesday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on BioTime, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for BioTime is set to $4. BioTime shares closed at $1.15 on Wednesday.
  • Seaport Global initiated coverage on Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) with a Neutral rating. Canopy Growth shares closed at $46.27 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AVB + ATKR)

Earnings Scheduled For February 4, 2019
Wells Fargo Sees The Light For Atkore, Hubbell, Acuity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SSTIImperial CapitalDowngrades49.0
OSPNImperial CapitalDowngrades20.0
ENBLStifel NicolausUpgrades17.0
FAROGabelli & Co.Upgrades0.0
BDCLongbow ResearchDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The iCredit Card? WSJ Reports Apple And Goldman Sachs Are Working On A Joint Card