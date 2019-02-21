Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 21, 2019
Top Upgrades
- JP Morgan upgraded Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE: HMY) from Underweight to Overweight. Harmony Gold Mining shares fell 0.9 percent to $2.11 in pre-market trading.
- Berenberg upgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from Hold to Buy. United States Steel shares rose 1.7 percent to $24.40 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie upgraded Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) from Underperform to Neutral. Boston Beer shares rose 3.2 percent to $277.00 in pre-market trading.
- Gabelli & Co. upgraded FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO) from Hold to Buy. Faro Technologies shares fell 8.66 percent to close at $43.77 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- Citigroup downgraded AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE: AVB) from Buy to Neutral. AvalonBay Communities shares fell 1.2 percent to close at $194.10 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) from Overweight to Neutral. Gold Fields shares fell 3.2 percent to $4.25 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush downgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) from Outperform to Neutral. Lennar shares fell 0.87 percent to close at $48.95 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) from Buy to Hold. Biogen shares fell 1.2 percent to $331.00 in pre-market trading.
- Imperial Capital downgraded Onespan Inc (NASDAQ: OSPN) from Outperform to In-Line. OneSpan shares rose 15.21 percent to close at $19.32 on Wednesday.
- Longbow Research downgraded Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) from Buy to Neutral. Belden shares fell 0.8 percent to $63.27 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ: SREV) from Buy to Neutral. ServiceSource shares fell 3.39 percent to close at $1.14 on Wednesday.
- Baird downgraded M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) from Outperform to Neutral. M&T Bank shares rose 1.46 percent to close at $176.00 on Wednesday.
- Longbow Research downgraded Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) from Buy to Neutral. Garmin shares fell 1.3 percent to $81.95 in pre-market trading.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) from Market Perform to Underperform. Cohen & Steers shares fell 0.08 percent to close at $40.15 on Wednesday.
Top Initiations
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) with a Neutral rating. Tilray shares closed at $81.10 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Atkore International is set to $25. Atkore International shares closed at $24.20 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRCA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Verrica Pharmaceuticals is set to $20. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Services closed at $11.12 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Harmonic is set to $7. Harmonic shares closed at $5.33 on Wednesday.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) with a Hold rating. The price target for At Home is set to $23. At Home shares closed at $23.86 on Wednesday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on BioTime, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for BioTime is set to $4. BioTime shares closed at $1.15 on Wednesday.
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) with a Neutral rating. Canopy Growth shares closed at $46.27 on Wednesday.
