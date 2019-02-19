Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 19, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Citigroup upgraded PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from Neutral to Buy. PG&E shares rose 7.9 percent to $16.70 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) from Underperform to In-Line. Taubman Centers shares fell 0.69 percent to close at $50.50 on Friday.
- Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) from Neutral to Buy. Freeport-McMoRan shares gained 3.1 percent to $12.66 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) from Hold to Buy. Matador Resources shares rose 5.98 percent to close at $19.31 on Friday.
- JP Morgan upgraded Cosan Ltd (NYSE: CZZ) from Neutral to Overweight. Cosan shares rose 2.74 percent to close at $11.24 on Friday.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. McDonald's shares gained 0.8 percent to $181.40 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie upgraded PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) from Neutral to Outperform. PepsiCo shares closed at $115.91 on Friday.
- Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper Corp (NYSE: SCCO) from Sell to Buy. Southern Copper shares gained 3.37 percent to close at $32.50 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- DA Davidson downgraded NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE: NCS) from Neutral to Underperform. NCI Building shares closed at $7.67 on Friday.
- RBC Capital downgraded Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) from Sector Perform to Underperform. Norfolk Southern shares closed at $182.87 on Friday.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE: HLT) from Outperform to In-Line. Hilton Worldwide shares fell 0.7 percent to $81.19 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) from Buy to Neutral. Vipshop shares fell 1.1 percent to $6.92 in pre-market trading.
- Nomura downgraded Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) from Buy to Neutral. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $306.36 on Friday.
- Raymond James downgraded Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Frontier Communications shares fell 5.3 percent to $2.51 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna downgraded Chemours Co (NYSE: CC) from Positive to Neutral. Chemours shares fell 1.1 percent to $37.33 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE: SFUN) from Buy to Underperform. Fang Holdings shares closed at $1.51 on Friday.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) from Buy to Hold. iRobot shares fell 1.9 percent to $117.10 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) from Hold to Sell. Papa John's shares fell 4.5 percent to $43.21 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) with an Underweight rating. The price target for AutoNation is set to $40. AutoNation shares closed at $39.08 on Friday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE: LAD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Lithia Motors is set to $112. Lithia Motors shares closed at $87.97 on Friday.
- Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for HEXO is set to $7. HEXO closed at $5.58 on Friday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Group 1 Automotive is set to $77. Group 1 Automotive shares closed at $61.77 on Friday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Sonic Automotive is set to $14. Sonic Automotive shares closed at $15.87 on Friday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Asbury Automotive is set to $82. Asbury Automotive shares closed at $71.90 on Friday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.