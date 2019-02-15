Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 15, 2019
Top Upgrades
- JP Morgan upgraded TriNet Group Inc (NYSE: TNET) from Underweight to Neutral. Trinet shares rose 13.1 percent to $56.02 in pre-market trading.
- Compass Point upgraded American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG) from Neutral to Buy. AIG shares gained 0.4 percent to $40.35 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE: EFC) from Neutral to Buy. Ellington Financial shares rose 2.14 percent to close at $17.21 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NVGS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Navigator Holdings shares closed at $10.04 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) from Sell to Hold. Copa shares rose 0.18 percent to close at $94.23 on Thursday.
- JMP Securities upgraded Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) from Market Perform to Outperform. Insmed shares gained 3.4 percent to $26.99 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) from Market Perform to Outperform. Workday gained 2.2 percent to $192.75 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE: CBB) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Cincinnati Bell shares dropped 2.88 percent to close at $8.76 on Thursday.
Top Downgrades
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) from Outperform to Market Perform. Adobe shares fell 0.7 percent to $258.21 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) from Buy to Neutral. Ball shares fell 0.45 percent to close at $54.95 on Thursday.
- Oppenheimer downgraded LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ: LOGM) from Outperform to Perform. LogMeIn shares fell 17.1 percent to $79.50 in pre-market trading.
- TD Securities downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) from Buy to Hold. Pioneer Natural shares closed at $143.08 on Thursday.
- DA Davidson downgraded Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE: QTWO) from Neutral to Underperform. Q2 Holdings shares closed at $66.85 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) from Buy to Hold. Barrick Gold shares rose 0.6 percent to $12.99 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) from Buy to Neutral. TrueCar shares fell 18.3 percent to $8.37 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) from Outperform to Neutral. General Dynamics shares closed at $172.10 on Thursday.
- Guggenheim downgraded Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) from Buy to Neutral. Tempur Sealy shares closed at $56.08 on Thursday.
- Citigroup downgraded The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) from Buy to Neutral. Coca-Cola shares gained 0.4 percent to $45.79 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cubic is set to $75. Cubic shares closed at $57.35 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC) with a Market Perform rating. Revance Therapeutics shares closed at $17.83 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is set to $7. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $2.63 on Thursday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: INOV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Inovalon is set to $22. Inovalon shares closed at $14.22 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: DFRG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Del Frisco's is set to $9. Del Frisco's shares closed at $8.50 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) with a Buy rating. The price target for CareDx is set to $35. CareDx closed at $23.99 on Thursday.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) with an Overweight rating. Mirati Therapeutics shares closed at $72.85 on Thursday.
- Gabelli & Co. initiated coverage on Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) with a Buy rating. Meredith shares closed at $54.97 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIND) with a Buy rating. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings shares closed at $12.58 on Thursday.
