Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 14, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2019 9:09am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Macquarie upgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) from Underperform to Outperform. Exxon Mobil shares rose 1.4 percent to $77.28 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) from Neutral to Buy. Synchrony Finl shares gained 1.7 percent to $31.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) from Market Perform to Outperform. Teva Pharmaceutical shares rose 0.7 percent to $17.75 in pre-market trading.
  • BTIG Research upgraded Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE: ELVT) from Neutral to Buy. Elevate Credit shares rose 4.3 percent to $4.66 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Raymond James downgraded D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. D.R. Horton shares fell 1.8 percent to $39.43 in pre-market trading.
  • William Blair downgraded NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from Outperform to Market Perform. NetApp shares fell 8 percent to $61.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Northland Securities downgraded CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) from Outperform to Market Perform. CEVA shares dropped 7.98 percent to close at $28.59 on Wednesday.
  • Argus downgraded Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) from Buy to Hold. Dunkin Brands shares fell 0.5 percent to $68.92 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) from Neutral to Underperform. Aircastle shares fell 2 percent to $20.11 in pre-market trading.
  • First Analysis downgraded Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) from Outperform to Neutral. Sierra Wireless shares fell 23.3 percent to $11.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) from Buy to Neutral. Yelp shares rose 2.6 percent to $39.45 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) from Outperform to Market Perform. Comerica shares rose 0.25 percent to close at $84.47 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) from Overweight to Neutral. CenturyLink shares fell 9.9 percent to $13.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays downgraded Aquantia Corp (NYSE: AQ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Aquantia shares declined 19.17 percent to close at $8.01 on Wednesday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Macquarie initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) with an Outperform rating. Allegheny Technologies shares closed at $27.84 on Wednesday.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Catasys is set to $16. Catasys shares closed at $11.86 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Evolus is set to $37. Evolus shares closed at $26.00 on Wednesday.
  • B. Riley initiated coverage on CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGS) with a Buy rating. The price target for CSG Systems is set to $51. CSG Systems shares closed at $41.14 on Wednesday.
  • Maxim Group initiated coverage on ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE: ABM) with a Buy rating. ABM shares closed at $36.02 on Wednesday.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Harmonic is set to $7. Harmonic shares closed at $5.32 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Dermira Inc (NASDAQ: DERM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Dermira is set to $13. Dermira closed at $7.24 on Wednesday.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Chromadex is set to $7. Chromadex shares closed at $3.64 on Wednesday.

