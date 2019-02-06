Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 6, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 06, 2019 9:14am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Citigroup upgraded Legg Mason Inc (NYSE: LM) from Neutral to Buy. Legg Mason shares rose 1.8 percent to close at $30.05 on Tuesday.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE: CHD) from Sell to Hold. Church & Dwight shares closed at $60.46 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James upgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Underperform to Market Perform. Snap shares rose 21.7 percent to $8.57 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) from Underperform to Buy. Genpact fell 0.1 percent to $30.63 in pre-market trading.
  • TD Securities upgraded Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE: EGO) from Reduce to Hold. Eldorado Gold shares rose 1.4 percent to $4.23 in pre-market trading.
  • Compass Point upgraded Axos Financial Inc (NYSE: AX) from Neutral to Buy. Axos Financial shares rose 2 percent to $32.47 in pre-market trading.
  • Loop Capital upgraded Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) from Hold to Buy. Michaels shares closed at $13.84 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Norwegian Cruise Line shares rose 2.2 percent to $52.95 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS upgraded Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) from Neutral to Buy. Venator Materials shares rose 2.76 percent to close at $5.02 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) from Neutral to Buy. Vodafone shares rose 1.4 percent to $18.50 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • BMO Capital downgraded Gartner Inc (NYSE: IT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Gartner shares fell 1.2 percent to $139.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) from Buy to Hold. Match Group shares fell 3.3 percent to $53.86 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) from Outperform to Market Perform. DowDuPont shares fell 1.4 percent to $53.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE: VSH) from Buy to Neutral. Vishay Intertechnology shares fell 1.4 percent to $21.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Northcoast Research downgraded Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) from Buy to Neutral. Pitney Bowes shares fell 2.6 percent to $6.43 in pre-market trading.
  • Craig-Hallum downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) from Buy to Hold. MACOM Technology shares fell 16 percent to $15.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Berenberg downgraded Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) from Buy to Hold. Estee Lauder shares fell 0.7 percent to $151.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Guggenheim downgraded Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) from Buy to Neutral. PayPal shares fell 1.6 percent to $90.82 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) from Outperform to Market Perform. Celanese shares fell 0.6 percent to close at $98.72 on Tuesday.
  • JMP Securities downgraded M/I Homes Inc (NYSE: MHO) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. M/I Homes shares fell 1.8 percent to $28.90 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CBAY) with a Neutral rating. The price target for CymaBay Therapeutics is set to $9. CymaBay Therapeutics shares closed at $9.18 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ: EVBG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Everbridge is set to $69. Everbridge shares closed at $62.98 on Tuesday.
  • Buckingham initiated coverage on PolyOne Corporation (NYSE: POL) with a Buy rating. PolyOne shares closed at $32.40 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) with an Outperform rating. Marathon Petroleum shares closed at $67.18 on Tuesday.
  • Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Marinus Pharmaceuticals is set to $10. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $3.66 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

