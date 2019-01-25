Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Deutsche Bank upgraded McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) from Sell to Hold. McKesson shares rose 0.2 percent to $125.76 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC upgraded Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) from Reduce to Buy. Rockwell shares rose 0.6 percent to close at $162.74 on Thursday.
- Bernstein upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) from Market Perform to Outperform. Cognizant Tech rose 1.58 percent to close at $68.12 on Thursday.
- Macquarie upgraded Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) from Neutral to Outperform. Carnival shares rose 0.5 percent to $55.30 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho upgraded ICON PLC (NASDAQ: ICLR) from Neutral to Buy. Icon shares rose 0.1 percent to $132.02 in pre-market trading.
- Wolfe Research upgraded Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) from Peer Perform to Outperform. Tapestry shares rose 1.6 percent to $36.70 in pre-market trading.
- Baird upgraded HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) from Neutral to Outperform. HD Supply shares fell 0.1 percent to $39.96 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) from Market Perform to Outperform. Triumph Group shares rose 1.3 percent to $16.94 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) from Sell to Neutral. Valero Energy shares gained 1.3 percent to $80.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) from Neutral to Overweight. CalAmp shares rose 3.2 percent to $14.22 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- KeyBanc downgraded First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) from Overweight to Sector Weight. First Data shares fell 0.2 percent to $24.39 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded First Horizon National Corp (NYSE: FHN) from Outperform to In-Line. First Horizon National shares fell 1.23 percent to close at $14.41 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) from Buy to Hold. Illumina shares fell 1.5 percent to $296.53 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Positive to Neutral. Intel shares fell 7 percent to $46.30 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF) from Neutral to Sell. PBF Energy shares fell 1.2 percent to $34.10 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie downgraded Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) from Outperform to Neutral. Rogers Communications shares fell 2.66 percent to close at $53.06 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) from Buy to Hold. BB&T shares fell 0.4 percent to $49.08 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) from Overweight to Neutral. Aptiv shares fell 2.21 percent to close at $71.82 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan downgraded ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) from Neutral to Underweight. ResMed shares fell 15 percent to $99.60 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) from Buy to Hold. PNC shares rose 0.1 percent to $123.89 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTI) with a Buy rating. Ultimate Software closed at $267.32 on Thursday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Aptose Biosciences is set to $6. Aptose Biosciences shares closed at $2.02 on Thursday.
- Buckingham initiated coverage on Msci Inc (NYSE: MSCI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Msci is set to $171. Msci shares closed at $161.74 on Thursday.
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) with a Neutral rating. Kirby shares closed at $67.40 on Thursday.
- Analysts at B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ: CSWC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Capital Southwest is set to $23. Capital Southwest closed at $21.50 on Thursday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lincoln Electric is set to $100. Lincoln Electric shares closed at $82.42 on Thursday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Yext is set to $23. Yext shares closed at $14.05 on Thursday.
- Buckingham initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) with a Buy rating. The price target for SS&C Technologies is set to $65. SS&C Technologies shares closed at $49.48 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) with a Hold rating. The price target for HubSpot is set to $150. HubSpot shares closed at $149.92 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) with a Hold rating. The price target for Graco is set to $46. Graco shares closed at $41.87 on Thursday.
top upgrades
