Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 23, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 23, 2019 9:14am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Walmart shares rose 1.2 percent to $98.68 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho upgraded D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) from Neutral to Buy. D.R. Horton shares fell 2.04 percent to close at $36.42 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) from Neutral to Overweight. Logitech shares rose 4.2 percent to $35.12 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Jaffray upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA) from Underweight to Neutral. Teva shares rose 3 percent to $19.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup upgraded Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) from Neutral to Buy. Callon Petroleum fell 2.42 percent to close at $8.06 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) from Underweight to Neutral. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares rose 5.3 percent to $6.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. International Paper shares rose 1.7 percent to $46.52 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) from Hold to Buy. Lamb Weston shares rose 1.3 percent to $71.65 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc upgraded Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Vipshop shares gained 5.4 percent to $6.81 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE: GTX) from Underperform to Sector Perform. Garrett Motion shares fell 3.86 percent to close at $15.20 on Tuesday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • RBC Capital downgraded Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from Sector Perform to Underperform. Tesla shares fell 1.8 percent to $293.53 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho downgraded Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) from Buy to Neutral. Toll Brothers shares fell 1 percent to $34.17 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Williams-Sonoma shares fell 2.9 percent to $51.01 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) from Overweight to Underweight. Huntington Ingalls shares fell 1.89 percent to close at $196.50 on Tuesday.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) from Outperform to Market Perform. Merck shares fell 0.7 percent to $75.34 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) from Overweight to Neutral. Scorpio Tankers shares fell 4.85 percent to close at $20.03 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) from Buy to Hold. Texas Roadhouse shares fell 0.3 percent to $65.78 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Spire Inc (NYSE: SR) from Neutral to Underperform. Spire shares fell 0.26 percent to close at $77.16 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup downgraded Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) from Buy to Neutral. Oasis Petroleum shares closed at $6.14 on Tuesday.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) from Outperform to Perform. Capital One shares dropped 5.5 percent to $78.80 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) with a Buy rating. Intercept Pharmaceuticals closed at $110.93 on Tuesday.
  • Buckingham initiated coverage on Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Whirlpool is set to $135. Whirlpool closed at $126.22 on Tuesday.
  • Seaport Global initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Weyerhaeuser is set to $30. Weyerhaeuser shares closed at $24.55 on Tuesday.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) with a Buy rating. The price target for General Mills is set to $49. General Mills shares closed at $43.24 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZAYO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zayo Group is set to $45. Zayo Group closed at $27.43 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PDCE) with a Buy rating. The price target for PDC Energy is set to $45. PDC Energy shares closed at $33.51 on Tuesday.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) with a Neutral rating. Kellogg shares closed at $58.70 on Tuesday.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Atara Biotherapeutics is set to $62. Atara Biotherapeutics shares closed at $35.44 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE: BRT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for BRT Apartments is set to $13.50. BRT Apartments shares closed at $13.91 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Dell Technologies is set to $55. Dell Technologies shares closed at $44.06 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Walmart, Says Premium Valuation Is Justified