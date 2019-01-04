Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 4, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2019 9:14am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Bank of America upgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Neutral to Buy. Intel shares rose 2.6 percent to $45.65 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital upgraded Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) from Market Perform to Outperform. Nokia shares rose 2.5 percent to $5.71 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) from Sell to Neutral. Celgene shares rose 1.5 percent to $81.65 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital upgraded Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Honeywell shares rose 1.1 percent to $131.48 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) from Underweight to Neutral. Coty rose 3 percent to $6.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Benchmark upgraded Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) from Hold to Buy. Aspen Technology rose 2.2 percent to $80.67 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital upgraded IDEX Corporation (NYSE: IEX) from Sector Perform to Outperform. IDEX shares fell 2.9 percent to close at $121.42 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at BTIG Research upgraded Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) from Neutral to Buy. Green Dot shares rose 1.8 percent to $75.70 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc upgraded Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Shutterfly shares gained 2.5 percent to $42.25 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS upgraded Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) from Neutral to Buy. Dana shares fell 1.81 percent to close at $13.60 on Thursday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) from Buy to Sell. Fortinet shares dropped 4.4 percent to $64.60 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital downgraded Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Analog Devices shares rose 0.3 percent to $81.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) from Buy to Neutral. Texas Instruments shares rose 0.7 percent to $89.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) from Buy to Neutral. eBay shares gained 0.5 percent to $28.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Benchmark downgraded Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FLXN) from Buy to Hold. Flexion Therapeutics shares dropped 6.8 percent to $11.49 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital downgraded United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) from Outperform to Sector Perform. United Technologies shares rose 0.3 percent to $103.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays downgraded Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE: AVNS) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Avanos Medical shares dropped 2.17 percent to close at $41.49 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Buy to Neutral. Snap shares fell 0.7 percent to $5.64 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) from Outperform to Market Perform. Hologic shares fell 0.36 percent to close at $38.28 on Thursday.
  • Nomura downgraded Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) from Buy to Neutral. Skyworks shares rose 0.9 percent to $61.25 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on argenx SE - ADR (NASDAQ: ARGX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for argenx is set to $140. argenx closed at $100.97 on Thursday.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CEMI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Chembio Diagnostics is set to $9. Chembio Diagnostics shares closed at $5.48 on Thursday.
  • Baird initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for AVEO Pharmaceuticals is set to $3. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $1.81 on Thursday.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Catalyst Biosciences is set to $24. Catalyst Biosciences shares closed at $8.16 on Thursday.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Five9 is set to $48. Five9 closed at $40.98 on Thursday.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Infinity Pharmaceuticals is set to $3. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $1.18 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for MaxLinear is set to $18. MaxLinear shares closed at $16.69 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Twilio is set to $110. Twilio shares closed at $81.25 on Thursday.

