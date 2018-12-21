Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2018
Top Upgrades
- JP Morgan upgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Neutral to Overweight. Nike rose 8.1 percent to $73.00 in pre-market trading.
- William Blair upgraded EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) from Market Perform to Outperform. EnerSys shares fell 0.84 percent to close at $71.77 on Thursday.
- DA Davidson upgraded Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) from Neutral to Buy. Shopify shares rose 1.8 percent to $130.00 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) from Hold to Buy. CyberArk shares fell 1.1 percent to $68.60 in pre-market trading.
- Imperial Capital upgraded SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) from In-Line to Outperform. SkyWest shares rose 0.55 percent to close at $43.63 on Thursday.
- Pivotal Research upgraded Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from Hold to Buy. Nike rose 8.1 percent to $73.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush upgraded Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) from Neutral to Outperform. Signature Bank shares fell 0.24 percent to close at $102.56 on Thursday.
Top Downgrades
- Wells Fargo downgraded Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) from Outperform to Market Perform. Greif shares fell 0.7 percent to $34.25 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) from Neutral to Sell. Altria shares fell 3.3 percent to $48.78 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG Research downgraded TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) from Buy to Neutral. TrueCar shares fell 1.74 percent to close at $9.05 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ: GPP) from Buy to Hold. Green Plains Partners shares dropped 3.63 percent to close at $13.79 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital downgraded Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) from Outperform to Underperform. Greif shares fell 0.7 percent to $34.25 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ: UXIN) from Buy to Neutral. Uxin shares dropped 5.9 percent to $7.35 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) from Buy to Hold. Western Gas Partners shares dropped 5.19 percent to close at $43.30 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Century Aluminum is set to $10. Century Aluminum shares closed at $7.56 on Thursday.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) with a Hold rating. The price target for WWE is set to $85. WWE shares closed at $73.56 on Thursday.
- Summit Insights Group initiated coverage on LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) with a Buy rating. The price target for LivePerson is set to $23. LivePerson shares closed at $18.56 on Thursday.
- Needham initiated coverage on Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ichor is set to $22. Ichor shares closed at $15.83 on Thursday.
- Needham initiated coverage on Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Applied Materials is set to $45. Applied Materials shares closed at $30.90 on Thursday.
- Boenning & Scattergood initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: OCFC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for OceanFirst Financial is set to $28. OceanFirst Financial shares closed at $22.26 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Snap-on is set to $165. Snap-on shares closed at $139.95 on Thursday.
- Needham initiated coverage on Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lam Research is set to $180. Lam Research shares closed at $128.31 on Thursday.
