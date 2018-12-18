Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Morgan Stanley upgraded AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. AMETEK rose 1.2 percent to $70.00 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WABC) from Underperform to Market Perform. Westamerica Bancorporation shares fell 1.2 percent to close at $55.83 on Monday.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from Underperform to In-Line. Public shares closed at $199.57 on Monday.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) from Hold to Buy. Prologis shares closed at $61.52 on Monday.
- JP Morgan upgraded Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) from Neutral to Overweight. Norfolk Southern shares closed at $147.58 on Monday.
- RBC Capital upgraded NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) from Outperform to Top Pick. NCR shares closed at $22.71 on Monday.
- Barclays upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE: HST) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Host Hotels shares rose 1.3 percent to $17.55 in pre-market trading.
- Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) from Neutral to Overweight. HealthEquity shares closed at $59.63 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Fortive shares closed at $67.95 on Monday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ: FDEF) from Market Perform to Outperform. First Defiance Financial shares fell 0.2 percent to close at $25.19 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- Credit Suisse downgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) from Neutral to Underperform. Philip Morris shares fell 1.7 percent to $80.06 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Illinois Tool Works shares closed at $128.10 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE: WPG) from Neutral to Sell. Washington Prime Group shares dropped 4.3 percent to $5.52 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Sunstone Hotel Investors shares fell 2.36 percent to close at $14.07 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Dover shares closed at $74.33 on Monday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) from Overweight to Neutral. Kansas City Southern shares closed at $95.85 on Monday.
- Loop Capital downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS) from Buy to Hold. Fortune Brands Home & Security shares closed at $39.63 on Monday.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) from Outperform to In-Line. CubeSmart shares closed at $30.17 on Monday.
Top Initiations
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Shopify is set to $175. Shopify shares closed at $129.66 on Monday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for CVS Health is set to $91. CVS Health shares closed at $70.69 on Monday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Intuit is set to $250. Intuit shares closed at $197.49 on Monday.
- Laidlaw & Co. initiated coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Strongbridge Biopharma is set to $11. Strongbridge Biopharma shares closed at $4.27 on Monday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC) with a Buy rating. The price target for GlycoMimetics is set to $24. GlycoMimetics closed at $10.29 on Monday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Zimmer Biomet is set to $102. Zimmer Biomet shares closed at $107.25 on Monday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) with a Neutral rating. The price target for L Brands is set to $32. L Brands closed at $29.51 on Monday.
- B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tailored Brands is set to $20. Tailored Brands shares closed at $13.46 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Stryker is set to $195. Stryker shares closed at $160.11 on Monday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) with a Hold rating. The price target for Roku is set to $36. Roku closed at $32.12 on Monday.
