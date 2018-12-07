Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Jefferies upgraded Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from Hold to Buy. Tesla shares rose 1.8 percent to $369.73 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. FactSet shares fell 0.9 percent to $224.49 in pre-market trading.
- Baird upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE: DPLO) from Underperform to Neutral. Diplomat Pharmacy shares rose 0.8 percent to $15.04 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded Msci Inc (NYSE: MSCI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. MSCI shares fell 0.01 percent to $152.30 in pre-market trading.
- Guggenheim upgraded National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) from Sell to Neutral. National Beverage fell 0.4 percent to $84.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG) from Neutral to Overweight. EOG Resources shares rose 0.1 percent to $102.20 in pre-market trading.
- Itau BBA upgraded Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) from Market Perform to Outperform. Credicorp shares fell 1.1 percent to $219.56 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ: EXPD) from Neutral to Sell. Expeditors shares fell 2.6 percent to $72.40 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded RYB Education Inc - ADR (NYSE: RYB) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. RYB Education shares fell 2 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Trinseo S.A. (NYSE: TSE) from Buy to Hold. Trinseo shares rose 0.71 percent to close at $49.65 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital downgraded Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ: SCWX) from Outperform to Sector Perform. SecureWorks shares rose 1.8 percent to $17.41 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Momo Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Momo shares fell 1.3 percent to $26.70 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) from Overweight to Neutral. Devon Energy shares fell 0.5 percent to $27.60 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: EQM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. EQM Midstream Partners shares fell 1.03 percent to close at $46.12 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) from Neutral to Underweight. Chesapeake Energy shares fell 6.04 percent to close at $2.72 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on Zendesk Inc (NYSE: ZEN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Zendesk is set to $71. Zendesk shares closed at $59.88 on Thursday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Par Pacific is set to $22. Par Pacific shares closed at $16.96 on Thursday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ: MIME) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Mimecast is set to $40. Mimecast shares closed at $36.68 on Thursday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for FGL Holdings is set to $8.50. FGL Holdings shares closed at $7.15 on Thursday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Alteryx is set to $72. Alteryx shares closed at $59.85 on Thursday.
