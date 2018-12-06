Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 6, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) from Neutral to Buy. Arista shares fell 1.9 percent to $225.44 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) from Neutral to Overweight. Activision shares rose 0.5 percent to $46.74 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) from Neutral to Outperform. Spirit Airlines shares rose 2.7 percent to $64.80 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TWNK) from Neutral to Overweight. Hostess Brands rose 0.4 percent to $11.32 in pre-market trading.
- Baird upgraded American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE: AWK) from Neutral to Outperform. American Water Works shares rose 0.08 percent to close at $95.78 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) from Market Perform to Outperform. Bristol-Myers shares fell 0.01 percent to $52.02 in pre-market trading.
- Pivotal Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) from Hold to Buy. Columbia Sportswear shares fell 0.7 percent to $91.65 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded YY Inc (NASDAQ: YY) from Neutral to Buy. YY shares fell 3.3 percent to $63.78 in pre-market trading.
- Nomura upgraded Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) from Neutral to Buy. Vulcan Materials shares rose 0.8 percent to $101.39 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. NetEase shares fell 3 percent to $222.49 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Barclays downgraded GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. GlaxoSmithKline shares fell 3.6 percent to $36.95 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from Buy to Hold. Facebook shares fell 2.7 percent to $134.27 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) from Overweight to Neutral. bluebird shares fell 2.5 percent to $110.78 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) from Buy to Hold. Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares fell 56.2 percent to $1.97 in pre-market trading.
- Atlantic Equities downgraded Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) from Neutral to Underweight. Macy's shares fell 2.3 percent to $31.69 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Toll Brothers shares fell 1.8 percent to $32.41 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Autoliv shares fell 4 percent to $82.80 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OMED) from Outperform to Market Perform. OncoMed Pharmaceuticals shares rose 30.6 percent to $1.45 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN) from Buy to Neutral. NeoPhotonics shares fell 18.6 percent to $6.30 in pre-market trading.
- MKM Partners downgraded Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) from Buy to Neutral. Finisar shares fell 7.8 percent to $21.08 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alphabet is set to $1,330. Alphabet shares closed at $1,062.47 on Tuesday.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Allegheny Technologies is set to $35. Allegheny Technologies shares closed at $25.74 on Tuesday.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Snap is set to $6. Snap shares closed at $6.21 on Tuesday.
- Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: HYAC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Haymaker Acquisition is set to $14. Haymaker Acquisition shares closed at $10.05 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Facebook is set to $150. Facebook closed at $137.93 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM) with a Buy rating. The price target for BioSig Technologies is set to $14. BioSig Technologies shares closed at $3.97 on Tuesday.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Twitter is set to $39. Twitter closed at $32.56 on Tuesday.
