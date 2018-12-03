Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2018 9:34am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from Neutral to Buy. Caterpillar shares rose 4.4 percent to $141.68 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from Neutral to Overweight. AT&T shares rose 1.9 percent to $31.82 in pre-market trading.
  • B. Riley FBR upgraded Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from Neutral to Buy. Broadcom shares rose 3.2 percent to $245.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded Timken Co (NYSE: TKR) from Neutral to Buy. Timken rose 2.44 percent to close at $40.15 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital upgraded Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Masco shares rose 1.34 percent to close at $31.69 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) from Sell to Neutral. First Solar shares rose 3 percent to $45.77 in pre-market trading.
  • PiperJaffray upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: STXB) from Neutral to Overweight. Spirit of Texas Bancshare shares fell 1.5 percent to close at $20.30 on Friday.
  • DA Davidson upgraded Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from Neutral to Buy. Roku shares rose 4.1 percent to $42.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) from In-Line to Outperform. Chart Industries shares rose 3.05 percent to close at $63.56 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital upgraded Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Noodles shares rose 7.5 percent to $8.50 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Citigroup downgraded Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) from Buy to Neutral. Steven Madden shares rose 0.1 percent to $32.27 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) from Buy to Neutral. Belden shares rose 1.7 percent to close at $55.78 on Friday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: EQM) from Buy to Hold. EQM Midstream Partners shares fell 5.49 percent to close at $47.66 on Friday.
  • Citigroup downgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from Buy to Neutral. Costco shares rose 0.3 percent to $232.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) from Outperform to Perform. Tractor Supply shares rose 1.2 percent to $96.23 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE: SFUN) from Neutral to Underperform. Fang Holdings shares rose 8.2 percent to $1.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from Buy to Neutral. Dick's shares rose 0.2 percent to $36.05 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) from Neutral to Underweight. ABB shares rose 0.4 percent to $20.36 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) from Overweight to Neutral. Verizon shares fell 0.7 percent to $59.89 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Azul SA (NYSE: AZUL) from Buy to Neutral. Azul shares rose 0.3 percent to $27.07 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) with an Outperform rating. Autohome shares closed at $82.34 on Friday.
  • Barrington Research initiated coverage on Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Career Education is set to $18. Career Education shares closed at $13.49 on Friday.
  • National Securities initiated coverage on Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) with a Buy rating. ShotSpotter shares closed at $38.09 on Friday.
  • HSBC initiated coverage on Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) with a Hold rating. The price target for Albemarle is set to $112.50. Albemarle shares closed at $96.32 on Friday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Aimmune Therapeutics is set to $64. Aimmune Therapeutics shares closed at $23.75 on Friday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NRCG) with a Buy rating. The price target for NRC Group is set to $10. NRC Group shares closed at $6.81 on Friday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABB + AIMT)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: EC Nod For Shire, Mirati Gets FDA Clearance For Cancer Drug Trials, PhaseBio's First Earnings
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Earnings Scheduled For October 25, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AVGOB. Riley FBRUpgrades300.0
BDCGoldman SachsDowngrades55.0
TJP MorganUpgrades38.0
VZJP MorganDowngrades62.0
FSLRGoldman SachsUpgrades46.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

This Day In Market History: Bush, Gorbachev Suggest An End To The Cold War