Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from Neutral to Buy. Caterpillar shares rose 4.4 percent to $141.68 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from Neutral to Overweight. AT&T shares rose 1.9 percent to $31.82 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from Neutral to Buy. Broadcom shares rose 3.2 percent to $245.00 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded Timken Co (NYSE: TKR) from Neutral to Buy. Timken rose 2.44 percent to close at $40.15 on Friday.
- RBC Capital upgraded Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Masco shares rose 1.34 percent to close at $31.69 on Friday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) from Sell to Neutral. First Solar shares rose 3 percent to $45.77 in pre-market trading.
- PiperJaffray upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: STXB) from Neutral to Overweight. Spirit of Texas Bancshare shares fell 1.5 percent to close at $20.30 on Friday.
- DA Davidson upgraded Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from Neutral to Buy. Roku shares rose 4.1 percent to $42.40 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) from In-Line to Outperform. Chart Industries shares rose 3.05 percent to close at $63.56 on Friday.
- RBC Capital upgraded Noodles & Co (NASDAQ: NDLS) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Noodles shares rose 7.5 percent to $8.50 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Citigroup downgraded Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) from Buy to Neutral. Steven Madden shares rose 0.1 percent to $32.27 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) from Buy to Neutral. Belden shares rose 1.7 percent to close at $55.78 on Friday.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: EQM) from Buy to Hold. EQM Midstream Partners shares fell 5.49 percent to close at $47.66 on Friday.
- Citigroup downgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) from Buy to Neutral. Costco shares rose 0.3 percent to $232.00 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer downgraded Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) from Outperform to Perform. Tractor Supply shares rose 1.2 percent to $96.23 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE: SFUN) from Neutral to Underperform. Fang Holdings shares rose 8.2 percent to $1.99 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from Buy to Neutral. Dick's shares rose 0.2 percent to $36.05 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) from Neutral to Underweight. ABB shares rose 0.4 percent to $20.36 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) from Overweight to Neutral. Verizon shares fell 0.7 percent to $59.89 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Azul SA (NYSE: AZUL) from Buy to Neutral. Azul shares rose 0.3 percent to $27.07 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) with an Outperform rating. Autohome shares closed at $82.34 on Friday.
- Barrington Research initiated coverage on Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Career Education is set to $18. Career Education shares closed at $13.49 on Friday.
- National Securities initiated coverage on Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) with a Buy rating. ShotSpotter shares closed at $38.09 on Friday.
- HSBC initiated coverage on Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) with a Hold rating. The price target for Albemarle is set to $112.50. Albemarle shares closed at $96.32 on Friday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AIMT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Aimmune Therapeutics is set to $64. Aimmune Therapeutics shares closed at $23.75 on Friday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NRCG) with a Buy rating. The price target for NRC Group is set to $10. NRC Group shares closed at $6.81 on Friday.
