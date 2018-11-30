Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 30, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2018 9:15am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) from Sell to Neutral. Myriad Genetics shares rose 2.1 percent to $32.72 in pre-market trading.
  • Citi upgraded Sony Corp (NYSE: SNE) from Neutral to Buy. Sony rose 2 percent to $52.91 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup upgraded Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ: NK) from Sell to Neutral. NantKwest shares fell 4.02 percent to close at $1.67 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) from Neutral to Buy. Abbott shares rose 1.2 percent to $74.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays upgraded Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Fair Isaac shares rose 2.26 percent to close at $190.44 on Thursday.
  • Loop Capital upgraded Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) from Hold to Buy. Coupa Software shares rose 3.7 percent to $65.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) from Neutral to Overweight. WWE shares rose 4.1 percent to $75.00 in pre-market trading.
  • First Analysis upgraded Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Palo Alto shares rose 0.5 percent to $177.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) from Neutral to Overweight. Cubic shares fell 3.23 percent to close at $59.03 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) from Underperform to Market Perform. Under Armour shares rose 1.6 percent to $23.50 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) from Buy to Neutral. Quest shares rose 0.4 percent to $88.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) from Buy to Neutral. Goldman Sachs shares fell 2 percent to $190.98 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) from Neutral to Underweight. Cree shares fell 0.28 percent to close at $45.96 on Thursday.
  • Mizuho downgraded Assertio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) from Buy to Neutral. Assertio Therapeutics shares fell 1.33 percent to close at $5.21 on Thursday.
  • UBS downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE: HASI) from Buy to Neutral. Hannon Armstrong shares fell 3.2 percent to $23.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) from Neutral to Sell. Waters shares fell 1.3 percent to $200.83 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Sodexo SA (OTC: SDXAY) from Buy to Neutral. Sodexo shares fell 1.14 percent to close at $20.76 on Thursday.
  • Bank of America downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) from Buy to Underperform. Sprouts Farmers shares fell 11.3 percent to $23.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Longbow Research downgraded American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWD) from Buy to Neutral. American Woodmark shares fell 1.55 percent to close at $66.85 on Wednesday.
  • DNB Markets downgraded Frontline Ltd (NYSE: FRO) from Buy to Hold. Frontline shares fell 10.1 percent to $7.30 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Needham initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Crispr Therapeutics is set to $62. Crispr Therapeutics shares closed at $38.72 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Everi is set to $11. Everi shares closed at $6.52 on Thursday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ: FTSV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Forty Seven is set to $21. Forty Seven shares closed at $17.66 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Needham initiated coverage on Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Casa Systems is set to $19. Casa Systems closed at $15.08 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE: EGP) with a Hold rating. The price target for Eastgroup Properties is set to $99. Eastgroup Properties shares closed at $100.23 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

