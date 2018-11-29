Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Citigroup upgraded PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) from Neutral to Buy. PPG shares rose 1.74 percent to close at $107.64 on Wednesday.
- DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) from Neutral to Buy. Columbia Sportswear rose 2.07 percent to close at $89.86 on Tuesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Virtusa (NASDAQ: VRTU) from Hold to Buy. Virtusa shares rose 6.82 percent to close at $42.27 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at UBS upgraded Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) from Neutral to Buy. Dominion Energy shares rose 0.3 percent to $73.50 in pre-market trading.
- Loop Capital upgraded BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) from Hold to Buy. BJ's Restaurants shares rose 0.11 percent to close at $56.11 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. McDonald's shares rose 1.4 percent to $190.50 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) from Neutral to Buy. ONEOK shares rose 0.5 percent to $60.80 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE: BTI) from Underperform to Sector Perform. British American Tobacco shares fell 0.11 percent to $35.49 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) from Hold to Buy. Ryder shares rose 1.83 percent to close at $55.70 on Wednesday.
- Argus upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) from Hold to Buy. Cracker Barrel shares rose 0.3 percent to $181.75 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Buckingham downgraded American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) from Buy to Neutral. American Express shares fell 1.1 percent to $111.63 in pre-market trading.
- DZ Bank downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Buy to Hold. Intel shares fell 0.8 percent to $48.47 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from Overweight to Neutral. Dick's shares fell 2.3 percent to $36.40 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Chico's shares fell 3.8 percent to $4.61 in pre-market trading.
- Janney Capital downgraded Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) from Buy to Neutral. Veracyte shares fell 1.9 percent to $12.30 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson downgraded Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) from Buy to Neutral. Nordson shares rose 2.24 percent to close at $121.20 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE: BITA) from Outperform to Neutral. Bitauto shares fell 4.9 percent to $19.00 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) from Buy to Neutral. Ameren shares fell 0.77 percent to close at $68.11 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup downgraded Targa Resources Corp (NYSE: TRGP) from Buy to Neutral. Targa Resources shares fell 0.42 percent to close at $44.93 on Wednesday.
- Edward Jones downgraded Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE: RCI) from Buy to Hold. Rogers Communications shares fell 0.5 percent to $52.67 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Baird initiated coverage on Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ: PS) with an Outperform rating. Pluralsight shares closed at $22.38 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Leerink initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is set to $63. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $78.02 on Wednesday.
- Susquehanna initiated coverage on Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE: ELLI) with a Negative rating. The price target for Ellie Mae is set to $53. Ellie Mae shares closed at $68.23 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Leerink initiated coverage on Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EIDX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Eidos Therapeutics is set to $32. Eidos Therapeutics closed at $14.60 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on Black Knight Inc (NYSE: BKI) with a Positive rating. The price target for Black Knight is set to $59. Black Knight shares closed at $44.94 on Wednesday.
