Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 27, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2018 9:15am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Taubman Centers shares rose 0.12 percent to $50.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Imperial Capital upgraded Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from In-Line to Outperform. Disney shares fell 0.2 percent to $112.32 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc upgraded A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) from Sector Weight to Overweight. A.O. Smith shares rose 0.24 percent to $46.54 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) from Neutral to Buy. Parsley Energy shares rose 0.9 percent to $21.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) from Underperform to Neutral. Compass Minerals shares fell 0.6 percent to close at $48.06 on Monday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Jefferies downgraded Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) from Buy to Hold. Hormel Foods shares fell 1.1 percent to $45.21 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc downgraded Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Nordson shares rose 0.88 percent to close at $124.90 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Macerich shares fell 1.8 percent to $48.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from Buy to Hold. US Bancorp shares rose 1.2 percent to close at $54.16 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ: ATHN) from Outperform to Market Perform. athenahealth shares fell 0.5 percent to $132.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE: WYND) from Buy to Neutral. Wyndham Destinations shares closed at $42.65 on Monday.
  • Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) from Buy to Neutral. OGE Energy shares fell 1.1 percent to $38.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) from Outperform to Perform. Ferroglobe shares fell 35 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • BTIG Research initiated coverage on EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ: EVOP) with a Buy rating. The price target for EVO Payments is set to $31. EVO Payments shares closed at $25.24 on Monday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for CVS Health is set to $96. CVS Health shares closed at $77.84 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Niu Technologies - ADR (NASDAQ: NIU) with an Outperform rating. Niu Technologies shares closed at $8.12 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo reinstated coverage on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for RH is set to $145. RH shares closed at $114.58 on Monday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATHN + AOS)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 20, 2018
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 13, 2018
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: OPKO Health Rises On Q3 Earnings; Lumentum Shares Plummet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AOSKeyBancUpgrades53.0
NDSNKeyBancDowngrades0.0
EVOPBTIG ResearchInitiates Coverage On31.0
CMPCredit SuisseUpgrades0.0
NIUCredit SuisseInitiates Coverage On0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Cyber Monday Gives E-Commerce ETF A Modest Boost