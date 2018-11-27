Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 27, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Taubman Centers shares rose 0.12 percent to $50.85 in pre-market trading.
- Imperial Capital upgraded Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from In-Line to Outperform. Disney shares fell 0.2 percent to $112.32 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc upgraded A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) from Sector Weight to Overweight. A.O. Smith shares rose 0.24 percent to $46.54 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) from Neutral to Buy. Parsley Energy shares rose 0.9 percent to $21.30 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) from Underperform to Neutral. Compass Minerals shares fell 0.6 percent to close at $48.06 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- Jefferies downgraded Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) from Buy to Hold. Hormel Foods shares fell 1.1 percent to $45.21 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Nordson shares rose 0.88 percent to close at $124.90 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Macerich shares fell 1.8 percent to $48.05 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from Buy to Hold. US Bancorp shares rose 1.2 percent to close at $54.16 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo downgraded athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ: ATHN) from Outperform to Market Perform. athenahealth shares fell 0.5 percent to $132.00 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE: WYND) from Buy to Neutral. Wyndham Destinations shares closed at $42.65 on Monday.
- Bank of America downgraded OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) from Buy to Neutral. OGE Energy shares fell 1.1 percent to $38.60 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer downgraded Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) from Outperform to Perform. Ferroglobe shares fell 35 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- BTIG Research initiated coverage on EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ: EVOP) with a Buy rating. The price target for EVO Payments is set to $31. EVO Payments shares closed at $25.24 on Monday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for CVS Health is set to $96. CVS Health shares closed at $77.84 on Monday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Niu Technologies - ADR (NASDAQ: NIU) with an Outperform rating. Niu Technologies shares closed at $8.12 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo reinstated coverage on Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for RH is set to $145. RH shares closed at $114.58 on Monday.
