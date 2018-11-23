Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 23, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Barclays upgraded Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Equinor shares fell 4 percent to $23.00 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded Renault SA (OTC: RNLSY) from Hold to Buy. Renault shares rose 1.98 percent to close at $13.40 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Canaccord Genuity upgraded Ferguson plc (OTC: FERGY) from Hold to Buy. Tandem Diabetes Care shares fell 0.58 percent to close at $6.00 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital upgraded Royal Mail PLC (OTC: ROYMF) from Underperform to Sector Perform. Royal Mail shares closed at $ 4.14 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- RBC Capital downgraded Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Credit Suisse shares fell 1 percent to $11.84 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie downgraded Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) from Outperform to Neutral. Nissan Motor shares rose 1.28 percent to close at $17.07 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies downgraded AB SKF ADR (OTC: SKFRY) from Buy to Hold. SKF shares rose 2.61 percent to close at $15.51 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Kingfisher plc (OTC: KGFHY) from Buy to Neutral. Kingfisher shares fell 2.66 percent to close at $6.045 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.