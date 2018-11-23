Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 23, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2018 9:32am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Barclays upgraded Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Equinor shares fell 4 percent to $23.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies upgraded Renault SA (OTC: RNLSY) from Hold to Buy. Renault shares rose 1.98 percent to close at $13.40 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Canaccord Genuity upgraded Ferguson plc (OTC: FERGY) from Hold to Buy. Tandem Diabetes Care shares fell 0.58 percent to close at $6.00 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital upgraded Royal Mail PLC (OTC: ROYMF) from Underperform to Sector Perform. Royal Mail shares closed at $ 4.14 on Wednesday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • RBC Capital downgraded Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Credit Suisse shares fell 1 percent to $11.84 in pre-market trading.
  • Macquarie downgraded Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) from Outperform to Neutral. Nissan Motor shares rose 1.28 percent to close at $17.07 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies downgraded AB SKF ADR (OTC: SKFRY) from Buy to Hold. SKF shares rose 2.61 percent to close at $15.51 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Kingfisher plc (OTC: KGFHY) from Buy to Neutral. Kingfisher shares fell 2.66 percent to close at $6.045 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

