Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 21, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Wedbush upgraded Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) from Underperform to Neutral. Best Buy shares rose 0.6 percent to $63.90 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Wix.com shares rose 0.3 percent to $86.41 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Baird upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) from Neutral to Outperform. Tandem Diabetes Care shares fell 0.5 percent to $28.30 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded RealPage Inc (NASDAQ: RP) from Sector Perform to Outperform. RealPage shares dropped 0.8 percent to $45.39 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho upgraded Edison International (NYSE: EIX) from Neutral to Buy. Edison Intl shares fell 0.2 percent to $52.70 in pre-market trading.
- PiperJaffray upgraded Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UMPQ) from Underweight to Neutral. Umpqua shares fell 2.68 percent to close at $18.88 on Tuesday.
- Bradesco upgraded Southern Copper Corp (NYSE: SCCO) from Underperform to Neutral. Southern Copper shares rose 0.9 percent to $35.92 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE: PAM) from Neutral to Outperform. Pampa Energia shares fell 5.7 percent to close at $32.24 on Tuesday.
Top Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Goldman Sachs shares fell 0.2 percent to $191.05 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ: TEDU) from Hold to Underperform. Tarena shares rose 1.4 percent to $7.36 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE: LNT) from Neutral to Underperform. Alliant Energy shares fell 0.9 percent to $44.87 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from Buy to Hold. Lowe's shares fell 0.2 percent to $85.98 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) from Outperform to Perform. Ecolab shares fell 2.66 percent to close at $156.06 on Monday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) with an Overweight rating. The price target for AnaptysBio is set to $115. AnaptysBio shares closed at $69.05 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: DLPN) with a Buy rating. Dolphin Entertainment closed at $1.37 on Tuesday.
- Vertical Research initiated coverage on nVent Electric PLC (NYSE: NVT) with a Hold rating. The price target for nVent Electric is set to $28. nVent Electric shares closed at $24.23 on Tuesday.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is set to $111. Neurocrine Biosciences shares closed at $88.49 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) with an Overweight rating. Beigene shares closed at $125.82 on Tuesday.
- UBS initiated coverage on Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) with a bUY rating. The price target for Arco Platform is set to $28. Arco Platform shares closed at $22.57 on Tuesday.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) with a Buy rating. Cinedigm closed at $0.76 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.