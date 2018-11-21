Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 21, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 21, 2018 8:53am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Wedbush upgraded Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) from Underperform to Neutral. Best Buy shares rose 0.6 percent to $63.90 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital upgraded Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Wix.com shares rose 0.3 percent to $86.41 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Baird upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) from Neutral to Outperform. Tandem Diabetes Care shares fell 0.5 percent to $28.30 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital upgraded RealPage Inc (NASDAQ: RP) from Sector Perform to Outperform. RealPage shares dropped 0.8 percent to $45.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho upgraded Edison International (NYSE: EIX) from Neutral to Buy. Edison Intl shares fell 0.2 percent to $52.70 in pre-market trading.
  • PiperJaffray upgraded Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UMPQ) from Underweight to Neutral. Umpqua shares fell 2.68 percent to close at $18.88 on Tuesday.
  • Bradesco upgraded Southern Copper Corp (NYSE: SCCO) from Underperform to Neutral. Southern Copper shares rose 0.9 percent to $35.92 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE: PAM) from Neutral to Outperform. Pampa Energia shares fell 5.7 percent to close at $32.24 on Tuesday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Goldman Sachs shares fell 0.2 percent to $191.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies downgraded Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ: TEDU) from Hold to Underperform. Tarena shares rose 1.4 percent to $7.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE: LNT) from Neutral to Underperform. Alliant Energy shares fell 0.9 percent to $44.87 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) from Buy to Hold. Lowe's shares fell 0.2 percent to $85.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) from Outperform to Perform. Ecolab shares fell 2.66 percent to close at $156.06 on Monday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ: ANAB) with an Overweight rating. The price target for AnaptysBio is set to $115. AnaptysBio shares closed at $69.05 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: DLPN) with a Buy rating. Dolphin Entertainment closed at $1.37 on Tuesday.
  • Vertical Research initiated coverage on nVent Electric PLC (NYSE: NVT) with a Hold rating. The price target for nVent Electric is set to $28. nVent Electric shares closed at $24.23 on Tuesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Neurocrine Biosciences is set to $111. Neurocrine Biosciences shares closed at $88.49 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) with an Overweight rating. Beigene shares closed at $125.82 on Tuesday.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) with a bUY rating. The price target for Arco Platform is set to $28. Arco Platform shares closed at $22.57 on Tuesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) with a Buy rating. Cinedigm closed at $0.76 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ANAB + ARCE)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Mallinckrodt's Pain Drug, AbbVie-Neurocrine Report Positive Elagolix Results
Benzinga's Week Ahead: Can Tech Earnings Restore The Rally? Amazon, Google To Report
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 22, 2018
41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Syndax Lung Cancer Trial Disappoints, Gemphire To Trim Workforce, Opiant's Offering
51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SCCOBradescoUpgrades42.0
PFODFJefferiesUpgrades0.0
TEDUJefferiesDowngrades5.8
INVVYJefferiesDowngrades0.0
UMPQPiperJaffrayUpgrades20.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mylan Recalls Blood Pressure Drug, Heat Biologics Offering, New Novelion CEO