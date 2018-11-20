Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 20, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2018 9:03am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Raymond James upgraded Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) from Market Perform to Outperform. Fortinet shares fell 1.3 percent to $66.90 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital upgraded LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) from Sector Perform to Outperform. LyondellBasell shares fell 2.78 percent to close at $92.78 on Monday.
  • Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) from Hold to Buy. Woodward shares fell 2.9 percent to close at $79.49 on Monday.
  • BTIG Research upgraded Qualys Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) from Neutral to Buy. Qualys shares dropped 7.34 percent to close at $69.21 on Monday.
  • Melius Research upgraded Colfax Corp (NYSE: CFX) from Underweight to Neutral. Colfax shares fell 15.23 percent to close at $23.72 on Monday.
  • Imperial Capital upgraded Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) from In-Line to Outperform. ShotSpotter shares fell 0.37 percent to close at $32.53 on Monday.
  • Berenberg upgraded CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) from Hold to Buy. CME shares closed at $195.61 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded QEP Resources Inc (NYSE: QEP) from Underperform to Neutral. QEP Resources shares rose 8.83 percent to close at $9.12 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) from Neutral to Buy. EQT shares rose 2.1 percent to $17.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded BP plc (NYSE: BP) from Market Perform to Outperform. BP shares fell 0.73 percent to $40.62 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Baird downgraded Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from Outperform to Underperform. Micron shares fell 6.2 percent to $34.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) from Neutral to Underperform. Skyworks shares fell 4.7 percent to $67.46 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Beacon Roofing shares fell 7.3 percent to $25.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Berenberg downgraded Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) from Buy to Hold. Intercontinental Exchange shares rose 0.21 percent to close at $81.39 on Monday.
  • Macquarie downgraded JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) from Outperform to Neutral. JD.com shares fell 3 percent to $20.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) from Outperform to Market Perform. Spectrum Brands shares fell 19.04 percent to close at $48.05 on Monday.
  • Argus downgraded Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) from Buy to Hold. Marriott shares fell 1.2 percent to $115.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) from Buy to Neutral. Cabot Oil shares fell 3.1 percent to $25.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham downgraded Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) from Buy to Hold. Ciena shares fell 6.8 percent to $30.26 in pre-market trading.
  • Susquehanna downgraded Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) from Positive to Neutral. Western Digital shares fell 5 percent to $42.85 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at RBC Capital initiated coverage on Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: SERV) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Servicemaster Global is set to $46. Servicemaster Global shares closed at $41.87 on Monday.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for A. O. Smith is set to $50. A. O. Smith shares closed at $45.64 on Monday.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cintas is set to $215. Cintas shares closed at $179.58 on Monday.
  • Analysts at B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE: RNGR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ranger Energy is set to $10. Ranger Energy closed at $7.50 on Monday.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) with an Overweight rating. The price target for AMETEK is set to $87. AMETEK closed at $72.60 on Monday.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Synopsys is set to $119. Synopsys closed at $85.71 on Monday.
  • Analysts at RBC Capital initiated coverage on ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for ADT is set to $12. ADT shares closed at $7.68 on Monday.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) with a Hold rating. The price target for Cognizant Tech is set to $70. Cognizant Tech shares closed at $69.21 on Monday.
  • PiperJaffray initiated coverage on One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ: STKS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for One Group Hospitality is set to $4. One Group Hospitality shares closed at $2.81 on Monday.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE: ETN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Eaton is set to $96. Eaton shares closed at $73.48 on Monday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

