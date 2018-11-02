Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 2, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2018 9:21am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • UBS upgraded Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) from Neutral to Buy. Michael Kors shares rose 4.6 percent to $60 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Janney Capital upgraded Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) from Neutral to Buy. Chesapeake Utilities shares closed at $78.14 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Keane Group Inc (NYSE: FRAC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Keane shares closed at $12.71 on Thursday.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) from Sell to Hold. Buckle shares closed at $20.67 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup upgraded CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) from Neutral to Buy. CF Industries shares rose 1.8 percent to $51.95 in pre-market trading.
  • BTIG Research upgraded ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) from Neutral to Buy. Abiomed shares rose 2.2 percent to $385.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Groep NV ADR (NYSE: ING) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. ING shares rose 1.9 percent to $12.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) from Market Perform to Outperform. Parker Hannifin shares closed at $159.35 on Thursday.
  • Baird upgraded Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) from Neutral to Outperform. VeriSign shares rose 6.9 percent to $150.46 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital upgraded HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) from Sector Perform to Outperform. HCP shares fell 0.6 percent to $27.95 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Bank of America downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Buy to Neutral. Apple shares dropped 6.3 percent to $208.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Jaffray downgraded Gartner Inc (NYSE: IT) from Neutral to Underweight. Gartner shares closed at $141.88 on Thursday.
  • Wedbush downgraded Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) from Outperform to Neutral. Burlington shares closed at $174.34 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup downgraded Chemours Co (NYSE: CC) from Buy to Neutral. Chemours shares fell 12.7 percent to $30.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE: IO) from Outperform to Perform. ION Geophysical shares fell 3.9 percent to $9.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Encana Corp (NYSE: ECA) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Encana shares rose 0.2 percent to $8.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Societe Generale downgraded Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) from Buy to Hold. Credit Suisse shares rose 1 percent to $13.05 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) from Overweight to Underweight. Puma Biotechnology shares fell 39 percent to $23.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Susquehanna downgraded Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) from Neutral to Negative. Kraft Heinz shares fell 5.7 percent to $53.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) from Overweight to Neutral. Allscripts Healthcare shares fell 14.5 percent to $10.29 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: RMED) with a Buy rating. The price target for RA Medical Systems is set to $23. RA Medical closed at $10.55 on Thursday.
  • Craig Hallum initiated coverage on RumbleON Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL) with a Buy rating. The price target for RumbleON is set to $13. RumbleON shares closed at $6.71 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ABMD)

Bank Of America Cites Near-Term Concerns In Apple Downgrade
34 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge, All Eyes On Jobs Report
12 Stocks To Watch For November 2, 2018
Apple Posts Strong Q4 Earnings Beat, iPhone Sales Miss Expectations
6 Music Stocks To Watch In 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AWIKeyBancUpgrades76.0
VEOEYGoldman SachsUpgrades0.0
PPRUYRBC CapitalUpgrades0.0
BHBKKeefe Bruyette & WoodsUpgrades27.2
FLDMPiperJaffrayUpgrades10.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Bank Of America Cites Near-Term Concerns In Apple Downgrade