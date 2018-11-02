Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 2, 2018
Top Upgrades
- UBS upgraded Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) from Neutral to Buy. Michael Kors shares rose 4.6 percent to $60 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Janney Capital upgraded Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) from Neutral to Buy. Chesapeake Utilities shares closed at $78.14 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Keane Group Inc (NYSE: FRAC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Keane shares closed at $12.71 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) from Sell to Hold. Buckle shares closed at $20.67 on Thursday.
- Citigroup upgraded CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) from Neutral to Buy. CF Industries shares rose 1.8 percent to $51.95 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG Research upgraded ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) from Neutral to Buy. Abiomed shares rose 2.2 percent to $385.00 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Groep NV ADR (NYSE: ING) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. ING shares rose 1.9 percent to $12.99 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) from Market Perform to Outperform. Parker Hannifin shares closed at $159.35 on Thursday.
- Baird upgraded Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) from Neutral to Outperform. VeriSign shares rose 6.9 percent to $150.46 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) from Sector Perform to Outperform. HCP shares fell 0.6 percent to $27.95 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Bank of America downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Buy to Neutral. Apple shares dropped 6.3 percent to $208.19 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded Gartner Inc (NYSE: IT) from Neutral to Underweight. Gartner shares closed at $141.88 on Thursday.
- Wedbush downgraded Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) from Outperform to Neutral. Burlington shares closed at $174.34 on Thursday.
- Citigroup downgraded Chemours Co (NYSE: CC) from Buy to Neutral. Chemours shares fell 12.7 percent to $30.50 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer downgraded Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE: IO) from Outperform to Perform. ION Geophysical shares fell 3.9 percent to $9.90 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Encana Corp (NYSE: ECA) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Encana shares rose 0.2 percent to $8.98 in pre-market trading.
- Societe Generale downgraded Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) from Buy to Hold. Credit Suisse shares rose 1 percent to $13.05 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) from Overweight to Underweight. Puma Biotechnology shares fell 39 percent to $23.50 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna downgraded Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) from Neutral to Negative. Kraft Heinz shares fell 5.7 percent to $53.00 in pre-market trading.
- Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) from Overweight to Neutral. Allscripts Healthcare shares fell 14.5 percent to $10.29 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: RMED) with a Buy rating. The price target for RA Medical Systems is set to $23. RA Medical closed at $10.55 on Thursday.
- Craig Hallum initiated coverage on RumbleON Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL) with a Buy rating. The price target for RumbleON is set to $13. RumbleON shares closed at $6.71 on Thursday.
