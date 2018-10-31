Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 31, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 31, 2018 9:21am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Credit Suisse upgraded Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) from Underperform to Neutral. Eli Lilly shares rose 0.5 percent to $108.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Guggenheim upgraded Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE: BHGE) from Neutral to Buy. Baker Hughes shares rose 0.9 percent to $27.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) from Underperform to Neutral. Yum China shares gained 7.2 percent to $33.97 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) from Underweight to Neutral. AGCO shares rose 4.14 percent to close at $54.14 on Tuesday.
  • Baird upgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) from Underperform to Neutral. Cummins shares closed at $134.40 on Tuesday.
  • William Blair upgraded Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Systemax shares rose 1.86 percent to close at $26.30 on Tuesday.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ) from Neutral to Outperform. iQIYI shares fell 7.8 percent to $20.46 in pre-market trading.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) from Hold to Buy. Medpace shares rose 1.87 percent to close at $47.85 on Tuesday.
  • Santander upgraded ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) from Hold to Buy. ASML shares rose 2 percent to $172.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) from Neutral to Buy. CF shares fell 0.11 percent to $46.20 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Bank of America downgraded QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from Buy to Neutral. Qualcomm shares fell 0.5 percent to $62.89 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS downgraded Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) from Buy to Neutral. Weatherford shares rose 3.2 percent to $1.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Jaffray downgraded Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) from Overweight to Neutral. Aetna shares closed at $197.65 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) from Neutral to Underweight. Container Store shares dropped 19.9 percent to $8.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup downgraded Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE: GWR) from Buy to Neutral. Genesee & Wyoming shares rose 5.32 percent to close at $80.55 on Tuesday.
  • DA Davidson downgraded Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESIO) from Buy to Neutral. Electro Scientific shares fell 1.1 percent to $28.22 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE: AQUA) from Outperform to Market Perform. Evoqua Water Technologies shares rose 1.9 percent to $9.19 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc downgraded McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) from Overweight to Sector Weight. McDermott shares fell 26.6 percent to $9.45 in pre-market trading.
  • CL King downgraded MarineMax Inc (NYSE: HZO) from Buy to Neutral. MarineMax shares rose 16.4 percent to close at $22.00 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) from Outperform to Market Perform. Crestwood Equity shares fell 2.85 percent to close at $34.65 on Tuesday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) with a Buy rating. The price target for CVR Energy is set to $74. CVR Energy closed at $42.34 on Tuesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) with a Hold rating. The price target for Elastic is set to $65. Elastic shares closed at $67.98 on Tuesday.
  • National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Nexa Resources SA (NYSE: NEXA) with an Outperform rating. Nexa Resources shares closed at $11.08 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

