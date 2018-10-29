Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 29, 2018
Top Upgrades
- RBC Capital upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Anheuser-Busch shares rose 3.3 percent to $76.52 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) from Neutral to Buy. Weyerhaeuser shares rose 0.04 percent to $26.50 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna upgraded Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) from Neutral to Positive. Greenbrier shares fell 9.24 percent to close at $48.81 on Friday.
- Leerink Swann upgraded Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) from Market Perform to Outperform. Cerner shares rose 1.8 percent to $56.56 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush upgraded Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) from Neutral to Outperform. Lennar shares rose 2.4 percent to $42.80 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) from Hold to Buy. Core Laboratories shares fell 1.42 percent to close at $87.05 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) from Neutral to Buy. Ford shares rose 4.3 percent to $9.37 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) from Underperform to Market Perform. Helmerich & Payne shares fell 0.16 percent to close at $62.67 on Friday.
- Berenberg upgraded Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) from Hold to Buy. Vail Resorts shares fell 1.32 percent to close at $237.90 on Friday.
- KeyBanc upgraded Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ: PFPT) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Proofpoint shares rose 2.4 percent to $85.54 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) from Buy to Hold. Red Hat shares rose 51.7 percent to $177.05 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) from Buy to Neutral. Lam Research shares rose 1.3 percent to $140.90 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Avangrid Inc (NYSE: AGR) from Buy to Neutral. Avangrid shares fell 0.63 percent to close at $47.60 on Friday.
- Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE: LEG) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Leggett & Platt shares fell 9.79 percent to close at $34.75 on Friday.
- Bank of America downgraded Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) from Buy to Underperform. Mohawk shares fell 23.85 percent to close at $115.03 on Friday.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from Buy to Neutral. Applied Materials shares rose 1.6 percent to $32.88 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Electronic Arts shares rose 1.1 percent to $97.30 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares fell 17.05 percent to close at $5.01 on Friday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) from Neutral to Underweight. Colgate-Palmolive shares fell 0.3 percent to $59.40 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) from Buy to Neutral. Flex shares rose 0.7 percent to $7.14 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Upwork is set to $23. Upwork closed at $18.69 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Kodiak Sciences is set to $20. Kodiak Sciences shares closed at $9.98 on Friday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Apple is set to $265. Apple shares closed at $216.30 on Friday.
- Buckingham initiated coverage on GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) with a Buy rating. The price target for GNC is set to $6. GNC shares closed at $3.36 on Friday.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) with an Outperform rating. Guardant Health shares closed at $34.99 on Friday.
- Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Amicus Therapeutics is set to $12. Amicus Therapeutics shares closed at $11.57 on Friday.
