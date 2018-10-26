Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 26, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2018 9:22am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • RBC Capital upgraded Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Tractor Supply shares rose 0.5 percent to $89.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) from Neutral to Buy. MakeMyTrip shares rose 3.86 percent to close at $23.42 on Thursday.
  • H.C. Wainwright upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) from Neutral to Buy. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.4 percent to $165.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded ICON PLC (NASDAQ: ICLR) from In-Line to Outperform. Icon shares rose 3.22 percent to close at $135.82 on Thursday.
  • Canaccord Genuity upgraded Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) from Hold to Buy. Nokia shares rose 3.8 percent to $5.52 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital upgraded Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE: GG) from Market Perform to Outperform. Goldcorp shares rose 3.5 percent to $8.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) from Neutral to Outperform. Comcast shares fell 1.8 percent to $35.18 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities upgraded First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) from Market Underperform to Market Perform. First Solar shares fell 7.2 percent to $40.41 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from Perform to Outperform. Twitter shares fell 2.5 percent to $31.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Polaris shares fell 1.1 percent to $85.53 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • JP Morgan downgraded Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) from Overweight to Neutral. Western Digital shares fell 14.3 percent to $46.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays downgraded Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE: ELLI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Ellie Mae shares fell 20 percent to $63.74 in pre-market trading.
  • HSBC downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) from Buy to Hold. Fiat shares fell 2.8 percent to $15.64 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Neutral to Underweight. Snap shares fell 10.2 percent to $6.28 in pre-market trading.
  • Canaccord Genuity downgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SGYP) from Buy to Hold. Synergy Pharmaceuticals shares fell 66.9 percent to $0.46 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ: PFPT) from Buy to Hold. Proofpoint shares fell 18.2 percent to $81.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded China Telecom Corporation Limited (NYSE: CHA) from Outperform to Neutral. China Telecom shares closed at $49.19 on Thursday.
  • Loop Capital downgraded Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ: POWI) from Buy to Hold. Power Integrations shares closed at $54.45 on Thursday.
  • Piper Jaffray downgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from Overweight to Neutral. Gilead shares fell 3.8 percent to $66.05 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital downgraded Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Cerner shares fell 15.4 percent to $52.72 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Gap is set to $28. Gap closed at $26.62 on Thursday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Novan Inc (NASDAQ: NOVN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Novan is set to $8. Novan shares closed at $2.36 on Thursday.
  • Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) with a Peer Perform rating. CVS shares closed at $70.67 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) with a Buy rating. The price target for L Brands is set to $36. L Brands shares closed at $30.60 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) with a Speculatie Buy rating. The price target for IRIDEX is set to $9. IRIDEX shares closed at $5.40 on Thursday.
  • William Blair assumed coverage on Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) with a Market Perform rating. Xilinx shares closed at $79.40 on Thursday.

