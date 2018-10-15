Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 15, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Macquarie upgraded Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) from Neutral to Outperform. Wells Fargo shares rose 0.27 percent to $52.25 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) from In-Line to Outperform. McDonald's shares rose 0.71 percent to $164.99 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) from Neutral to Overweight. Ralph Lauren shares rose 0.86 percent to $122.46 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush upgraded American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) from Neutral to Outperform. American Eagle shares rose 2.41 percent to close at $21.27 on Friday.
- BMO Capital upgraded Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) from Market Perform to Outperform. Marathon Oil shares rose 0.44 percent to $20.61 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush upgraded Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from Neutral to Outperform. Lululemon shares rose 1.25 percent to $145.50 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) from Hold to Buy. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals shares rose 22.61 percent to $4.88 in pre-market trading.
- H.C. Wainwright upgraded Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ: VBLT) from Neutral to Buy. Vascular Biogenics shares fell 0.7 percent to close at $1.42 on Friday.
- Analysts at Barclays upgraded Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Activision shares rose 1.36 percent to $78.98 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) from Hold to Buy. Oasis Petroleum shares rose 3.51 percent to close at $12.39 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Credit Suisse downgraded Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) from Outperform to Neutral. Nucor shares fell 1.25 percent to $60.05 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) from Market Perform to Underperform. Rockwell shares gained 1.28 percent to close at $172.79 on Friday.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) from Outperform to In-Line. Monster Beverage shares fell 1.63 percent to $52.42 in pre-market trading.
- Needham downgraded Corium International Inc (NASDAQ: CORI) from Buy to Hold. Corium shares rose 52.83 percent to close at $12.70 on Friday.
- Raymond James downgraded ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) from Strong Buy to Outperform. ARRIS shares rose 1.23 percent to close at $23.13 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Delphi shares dropped 0.81 percent to close at $23.34 on Friday.
- KeyBanc downgraded Imperva Inc (NASDAQ: IMPV) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Imperva shares rose 0.13 percent to close at $55.36 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) from Outperform to Neutral. Steel Dynamics shares rose 0.14 percent to close at $42.39 on Friday.
- Baird downgraded Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE: SSD) from Outperform to Neutral. Simpson Manufacturing shares fell 0.73 percent to close at $66.78 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) from Market Perform to Underperform. Parker Hannifin shares rose 1.03 percent to close at $167.30 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) with an Equal-Weight rating. Elanco Animal Health shares closed at $32.58 on Friday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) with a Hold rating. The price target for CalAmp is set to $22. CalAmp shares closed at $19.44 on Friday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Eventbrite Inc (NYSE: EB) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Eventbrite is set to $31. Eventbrite shares closed at $28.00 on Friday.
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on X Financial (NYSE: XYF) with an Equal-Weight rating. X Financial closed at $9.24 on Friday.
