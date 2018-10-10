Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 10, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Guggenheim upgraded Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) from Neutral to Buy. McDonald's shares rose 0.98 percent to $171.50 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) from Neutral to Overweight. Intuitive Surgical shares rose 0.90 percent to close at $531.21 on Tuesday.
- UBS upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE: PEG) from Neutral to Buy. Public Service shares rose 0.41 percent to $54.29 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded Southern Co (NYSE: SO) from Underperform to Neutral. Southern shares rose 0.34 percent to $44.27 in pre-market trading.
- Maxim Group upgraded Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ: PBPB) from Hold to Buy. Potbelly shares rose 1.41 percent to $12.25 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RARX) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Ra Pharmaceuticals shares fell 5.19 percent to close at $14.60 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) from Neutral to Outperform. Discovery shares rose 3.21 percent to $33.40 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) from Neutral to Overweight. Myriad Genetics shares rose 0.40 percent to close at $43.19 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) from Sell to Hold. Ferrari shares fell 2.13 percent to $126.20 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Jefferies downgraded Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) from Buy to Hold. Trevena shares rose 15 percent to $1.23 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) from Overweight to Neutral. Vipshop shares fell 2.1 percent to $5.23 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) from Buy to Neutral. International Paper shares rose 0.81 percent to $45.00 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: AM) to Market Perform. International Paper shares rose 15.25 percent to close at $33.93 on Tuesday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mellanox is set to $105. Mellanox shares closed at $71.46 on Tuesday.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NYSE: TTWO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Take-Two is set to $175. Take-Two shares closed at $127.95 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Crispr Therapeutics is set to $65. Crispr Therapeutics closed at $36.85 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Lumber Liquidators is set to $15. Lumber Liquidators shares closed at $13.72 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ: QTRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Quanterix is set to $27. Quanterix shares closed at $18.37 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) with a Hold rating. The price target for Shake Shack is set to $65. Shake Shack shares closed at $61.75 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) with a Buy rating. The price target for Floor & Decor is set to $44. Floor & Decor shares closed at $28.22 on Tuesday.
