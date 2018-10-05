Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 5, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2018 9:42am   Comments
Share:
Related BXP
DA Davidson Identifies Banks, REITS That Could Benefit From Amazon's HQ2
BofA Goes Against Tide On Boston Properties, Upgrades To Buy With Street's Highest Price Target

Top Upgrades

  • Piper Jaffray upgraded BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) from Neutral to Overweight. BJ's Restaurants shares rose 2.01 percent to $67.60 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) from Neutral to Overweight. Boston Properties shares closed at $119.16 on Thursday.
  • BMO Capital upgraded Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) from Market Perform to Outperform. Eli Lilly shares rose 1.12 percent to $114.25 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG) from Neutral to Overweight. Simon Property shares closed at $169.08 on Thursday.
  • Piper Jaffray upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRGI) from Underweight to Neutral. Fiesta Restaurant shares rose 2.01 percent to close at $25.87 on Thursday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Macquarie downgraded PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) from Outperform to Neutral. PepsiCo shares fell 0.67 percent to $105.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Nomura downgraded Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) from Buy to Neutral. CommScope shares rose 0.03 percent to $29.44 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) from Overweight to Neutral. HCP shares closed at $25.32 on Thursday.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: MLVF) from Outperform to Market Perform. Malvern Bancorp shares fell 4.33 percent to close at $21.00 on Thursday.
  • Bank of America downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) from Buy to Neutral. Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $19.35 on Thursday.
  • Mizuho downgraded Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL) from Buy to Neutral. Mylan shares fell 1.61 percent to $35.45 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS downgraded Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) from Buy to Neutral. Hi-Crush Partners shares fell 0.83 percent to $10.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Imperial Capital downgraded Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) from Outperform to In-Line. ShotSpotter shares rose 1.7 percent to close at $53.33 on Thursday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Berenberg initiated coverage on Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Electronic Arts is set to $145. Electronic Arts shares closed at $114.01 on Thursday.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) with a Hold rating. The price target for Activision is set to $80. Activision shares closed at $80.36 on Thursday.
  • Wedbush initiated coverage on Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Roku is set to $73. Roku shares closed at $66.82 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ: CARB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Carbonite is set to $42. Carbonite shares closed at $33.95 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Bernstein initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Patterson-UTI Energy is set to $21. Patterson-UTI Energy shares closed at $17.65 on Thursday.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) with an Outperform rating. QuinStreet shares closed at $13.59 on Thursday.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: GDEN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Golden Entertainment is set to $40. Golden Entertainment shares closed at $25.53 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at CIBC initiated coverage on Encana Corp (NYSE: ECA) with an Outperformer rating. Encana closed at $13.01 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE: NRZ) with an Outperform rating. The price target for New Residential Investment is set to $20. New Residential Investment shares closed at $17.65 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at CIBC initiated coverage on Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) with an Outperformer rating. Suncor Energy closed at $40.00 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for BXP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Sep 2018ArgusMaintainsBuyBuy
Aug 2018Stifel NicolausMaintainsHoldHold

View More Analyst Ratings for BXP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI + ADMS)

How Video Game Stocks Are Setting Up Ahead Of The Holiday Season
Funko Shares Plunge To New Lows — But Why?
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Citi, Schlumberger, Sprouts Farmers Market And More
EA Shares Fall On 'Battlefield' Delay, Updated Guidance
Jefferies: Record-Setting 'World Of Warcraft' Day Could Drive 12% Upside To Activision Blizzard EPS
Twitter's Overwatch League Deal: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BJRI
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Activist Investor Guy Gentile Increases Stake In Lannett