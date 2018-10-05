Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 5, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Piper Jaffray upgraded BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) from Neutral to Overweight. BJ's Restaurants shares rose 2.01 percent to $67.60 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) from Neutral to Overweight. Boston Properties shares closed at $119.16 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital upgraded Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) from Market Perform to Outperform. Eli Lilly shares rose 1.12 percent to $114.25 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG) from Neutral to Overweight. Simon Property shares closed at $169.08 on Thursday.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRGI) from Underweight to Neutral. Fiesta Restaurant shares rose 2.01 percent to close at $25.87 on Thursday.
Top Downgrades
- Macquarie downgraded PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) from Outperform to Neutral. PepsiCo shares fell 0.67 percent to $105.90 in pre-market trading.
- Nomura downgraded Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) from Buy to Neutral. CommScope shares rose 0.03 percent to $29.44 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded HCP, Inc. (NYSE: HCP) from Overweight to Neutral. HCP shares closed at $25.32 on Thursday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: MLVF) from Outperform to Market Perform. Malvern Bancorp shares fell 4.33 percent to close at $21.00 on Thursday.
- Bank of America downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) from Buy to Neutral. Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $19.35 on Thursday.
- Mizuho downgraded Mylan NV (NASDAQ: MYL) from Buy to Neutral. Mylan shares fell 1.61 percent to $35.45 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) from Buy to Neutral. Hi-Crush Partners shares fell 0.83 percent to $10.70 in pre-market trading.
- Imperial Capital downgraded Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) from Outperform to In-Line. ShotSpotter shares rose 1.7 percent to close at $53.33 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Berenberg initiated coverage on Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Electronic Arts is set to $145. Electronic Arts shares closed at $114.01 on Thursday.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) with a Hold rating. The price target for Activision is set to $80. Activision shares closed at $80.36 on Thursday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Roku is set to $73. Roku shares closed at $66.82 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ: CARB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Carbonite is set to $42. Carbonite shares closed at $33.95 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Bernstein initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Patterson-UTI Energy is set to $21. Patterson-UTI Energy shares closed at $17.65 on Thursday.
- William Blair initiated coverage on QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) with an Outperform rating. QuinStreet shares closed at $13.59 on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: GDEN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Golden Entertainment is set to $40. Golden Entertainment shares closed at $25.53 on Thursday.
- Analysts at CIBC initiated coverage on Encana Corp (NYSE: ECA) with an Outperformer rating. Encana closed at $13.01 on Thursday.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE: NRZ) with an Outperform rating. The price target for New Residential Investment is set to $20. New Residential Investment shares closed at $17.65 on Thursday.
- Analysts at CIBC initiated coverage on Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) with an Outperformer rating. Suncor Energy closed at $40.00 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for BXP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2018
|JP Morgan
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
|Sep 2018
|Argus
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Aug 2018
|Stifel Nicolaus
|Maintains
|Hold
|Hold
